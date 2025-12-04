The Summer I Turned Pretty movie to drop this year? Creator Jenny Han has an update about the release

The Summer I Turned Pretty creator Jenny Han just dropped a major update on writing the forthcoming movie.

Speaking at The Wrap's 2025 Power Women Summit, the creator revealed that she has officially finished writing the script, months after the project was first announced in September. “I just wrote it,” she said, adding that filming hasn’t begun yet.

When would Summer I Turned Pretty movie release? Although wrapping the script is a big milestone, Jenny Han also made it clear the movie won’t arrive as early as many fans had hoped.

“I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas," Jenny explained, "but unfortunately, not happening, not possible."

She also reminded fans how long the process usually takes, pointing out that post-production for Season 3 wrapped only a month before it premiered on Amazon Prime.

According to a report by Brit+ Co, the movie is likely to release in 2027.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie Announcement of the upcoming movie was made months back, in September – when Amazon Prime Video officially confirmed that the hit YA drama would conclude with a feature film, following the finale of its third and final season.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” Jenny Han had said that time.