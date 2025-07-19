'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 debuts on OTT. Internet calls it the 'most brilliant thing ever done'

The highly anticipated third season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has finally arrived, with the first two episodes now streaming — and the internet is ablaze with reactions.

From plot twists and character drama to deeply emotional moments and faithful book adaptation, fans have wasted no time sharing their thoughts on social media under the trending hashtag #TheSummerITurnedPretty.

Internet Reacts to the Third Season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ One of the biggest points of discussion centres around Jeremiah’s controversial storyline, which has sparked outrage among long-time viewers. One user summed up their disbelief with a viral post, “Jeremiah cheats on Belly TWICE. then PROPOSES with NO RING. while her brother is in a HOSPITAL BED. after a CAR CRASH and BENSON BOONE is playing. and I’M SUPPOSED TO SHIP?! (sic)”

Others are drawing comparisons between Jeremiah and Conrad, Belly’s two love interests, pointing out the stark contrast in their behaviour. Another viewer wrote, “When Conrad ‘left you’ because he was sick and his mother had just died, he wasn't feeling well. When the dyed-blonde cheats on you TWICE, you forgive him and decide to marry him. Belly, you're a case study. (sic)”

A similar sentiment was echoed by a fan who noted the emotional gap between the two characters, “The concept of Jeremiah sleeping with a girl TWICE just few days after a fight with Belly meanwhile Conrad hasn't moved on in 4 years (sic).”

Despite the intense debate surrounding character choices, many fans have praised the show for returning to its roots and aligning more closely with the original books by Jenny Han.

A third user wrote, “The first two episodes were good because they followed the book adaptation this time (sic).”

Some viewers are also applauding the writing and emotional depth in this new season. A particular moment involving a reference to P.S. I Still Love You drew special praise, “This is the most brilliant thing Jenny Han has ever done. Not only did she shout out P.S. I Still Love You, but Conrad clearly erasing the word ‘still’ and Belly filling it back in. This is exceptional writing (sic).”

Music, as always, plays a powerful role in the storytelling. A user wrote on X “‘A part of me will always love you’ with Mystery of Love in the background (sic).”