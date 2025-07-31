Subscribe

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episode 4: Release date, time and OTT streaming details

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 4 premieres on Wednesday (July 30) at 3 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. As the final season unfolds, Belly’s love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah intensifies, promising emotional twists and a dramatic finish.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published31 Jul 2025, 02:40 AM IST
Episode 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty drops July 30 on Prime Video, continuing Belly’s journey through love and heartbreak.
The romance drama The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with Episode 4 of its highly anticipated third and final season. Fans of the hit Amazon Prime Video series are eager to see which Fisher brother—Conrad or Jeremiah—will finally win Belly’s heart as the story edges closer to its conclusion.

Based on the bestselling trilogy by author Jenny Han, the show follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) as she navigates love, heartbreak, and personal growth. Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of tragedy and tension, with Belly caught in a love triangle between the brooding Conrad (Christopher Briney) and the fun-loving Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

When does Episode 4 come out?

Episode 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premieres on Wednesday (July 30) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes are released weekly on Wednesdays.

Remaining release schedule

Episode 5 – August 6

Episode 6 – August 13

Episode 7 – August 20

Episode 8 – August 27

Episode 9 – September 3

Episode 10 – September 10

Finale (Episode 11) – September 17

Where to stream the show

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available exclusively on Prime Video, with all past seasons and current episodes from Season 3 available to stream.

As the story unfolds, viewers can expect more emotional twists, heartfelt moments, and a resolution to Belly’s long-running emotional tug-of-war.

