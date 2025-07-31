‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episode 4: Release date, time and OTT streaming details

The romance drama The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with Episode 4 of its highly anticipated third and final season. Fans of the hit Amazon Prime Video series are eager to see which Fisher brother—Conrad or Jeremiah—will finally win Belly’s heart as the story edges closer to its conclusion.
Based on the bestselling trilogy by author Jenny Han, the show follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) as she navigates love, heartbreak, and personal growth. Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of tragedy and tension, with Belly caught in a love triangle between the brooding Conrad (Christopher Briney) and the fun-loving Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).
Episode 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premieres on Wednesday (July 30) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes are released weekly on Wednesdays.
Episode 5 – August 6
Episode 6 – August 13
Episode 7 – August 20
Episode 8 – August 27
Episode 9 – September 3
Episode 10 – September 10
Finale (Episode 11) – September 17
The Summer I Turned Pretty is available exclusively on Prime Video, with all past seasons and current episodes from Season 3 available to stream.
As the story unfolds, viewers can expect more emotional twists, heartfelt moments, and a resolution to Belly’s long-running emotional tug-of-war.