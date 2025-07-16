The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Fans gear up for ‘emotional roller coaster’; check release date, time, episodes

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is here. Lola Tung returns as Belly Conklin for the final time in as this is the final season of the romantic web series.

There are no current updates on the length of each episode or bonus content. However, fans can expect emotional goodbyes as Belly’s journey wraps up.

There won’t be a Season 4 as this final season brings the story to a close. Fans of the Amazon Prime Video exclusive can now count down the days to watch how Belly’s summer finally ends.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Date The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will drop on July 16. The OTT release of the series premiere comes with two episodes on Amazon Prime Video, followed by weekly releases.

The season has 11 episodes in total, with new ones dropping every Wednesday. The finale will air on September 17.

This season is based on We’ll Always Have Summer, the final book in Jenny Han’s popular trilogy. Belly has just finished her junior year of college and heads back to Cousins Beach, ready for a summer with Jeremiah.

Anyway, the past is not behind her, especially her unresolved feelings for Conrad. The story will explore her emotional struggles as it moves toward a heartfelt ending.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Time For Indian viewers, the show will go live at 12:30 PM. UK fans can watch it at 8 AM British Summer Time (BST) while viewers in the US can tune in at midnight Pacific Time or 3 AM Eastern Time.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Trailer Reaction The trailer of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 was released on YouTube on June 12. So far, it has gained 11 million views.

“‘When I'm with Jer, everything is easier. But everywhere I go, there's a memory of Conrad’. She's gonna test our patience againnn omggggg,” reacted one fan.

Another wrote, “This is a perfect example of how you do a trailer. You're not getting a synopsis of the the entire series. But it perfectly gives you a setting and a vibe that's a trailer.”

“Jeremiah punching Conrad is literally exactly what I saw in my head when I read that scene in the book and I am SO EXCITED for this season!!!” came from another fan.