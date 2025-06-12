The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer, release date OUT: Excited netizens react, ‘Waiting for two years!'

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer was finally released on Thursday, June 12. The makers announced the release date of the third and final season of the most awaited web series.

Prime Video subscribers will be able to stream the latest episode of the new season next month, from July 16 onwards. The caption to the trailer states, “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

The upcoming episodes follow the college-aged protagonist Belly (Lola Tung) thinking over her decisions following brother Conrad's (Christopher Briney) return into her life. In the dramatic season 2 finale, Belly chose Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) over his brother. The trailer sheds light on details surrounding their relationship as it builds excitement.

The new season will show how Conrad followed his late mother Susannah Fisher's (played by Rachel Blanchard) last wish and his quest to pursue a career in medicine in San Francisco.

Helmed by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka as executive producers, this season also features Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rain Spencer and Colin Ferguson in pivotal roles.

The 2-minute 56 second trailer sparked a flurry of reactions online. Oner user stated, “life’s too short not to spend it with the person you love” Belly honey, what’s that supposed to mean… please Steven stay alive.” Another user remarked, “If Taylor and Steven don’t at least end up together I’m so done omg they’re meant to be together!”