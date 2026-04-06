The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office Collection: Jack Black film earns $130M on opening weekend

Universal and Illumination’s latest animated offering, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, has delivered a powerful start at the box office, emerging as one of the year’s biggest theatrical debuts.
The film has collected an impressive $130 million over its opening weekend in North America, rising to $190 million within its first five days of release across 4,252 cinemas.
These figures make it the strongest domestic opening of the year so far, comfortably surpassing earlier releases and reaffirming the enduring popularity of the Mario franchise. However, the sequel falls just short of the record set by its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), which opened to $146 million over a traditional weekend and reached $204 million within the same five-day window.
Despite this marginal gap, the new instalment has demonstrated significant box office strength, particularly given the high expectations set by the earlier film’s extraordinary run. The 2023 release went on to collect a staggering $1.3 billion globally, becoming one of the most successful animated films of all time and a landmark for video game adaptations.
Internationally, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has also posted robust numbers. The film has earned $182.4 million across 78 overseas markets, pushing its worldwide total to $372.5 million in just five days. This performance closely mirrors the trajectory of the first film, which had grossed $171 million internationally and $375 million globally at the same stage of its release.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie marks the franchise’s first major leap into a space-set storyline, expanding the world established in the 2023 hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Released in 2026, the animated adventure comedy draws inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy games while building on Nintendo’s wider Mario universe.
Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with a script by Matthew Fogel, the film reunites its core voice cast, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key. The sequel also introduces new voices, with Benny Safdie, Donald Glover and Brie Larson joining the ensemble.
Produced by Illumination in collaboration with Nintendo, the film follows Mario, Luigi and their companions as they journey into outer space. Their adventure brings them face to face with Princess Rosalina, while Bowser returns as the central antagonist, this time joined by his son, Bowser Jr., raising the stakes for a larger, more expansive conflict.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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