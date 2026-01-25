The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Meet Yoshi as Nintendo unveils first look of the beloved character

Nintendo and Illumination have released the first footage featuring Yoshi from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, giving fans of the franchise an early look at the beloved dinosaur in the upcoming animated sequel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie first look revealed The new trailer was revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation on 25 January 2026 and has sparked renewed excitement ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release in April.

Yoshi has been a cherished character in the Mario universe since his debut in Super Mario World on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1990.

Known for his long tongue, loyal companionship and love of apples, Yoshi quickly became one of the most recognisable figures in Nintendo’s roster of characters. In the new trailer, his presence adds a nostalgic yet fresh element to the film as Mario and his friends take their adventure beyond the Mushroom Kingdom and into the stars.

Watch the glimpse here:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the highly anticipated sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), which became one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time with worldwide box office receipts surpassing $1.3 billion. Nintendo and Illumination returned for this follow-up, with directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, producer Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto at the helm once again.

Set to premiere in cinemas on 1 April 2026 in many markets including the United States and India, with a later release in Japan on 24 April 2026, the movie will bring back fan-favourite voice actors such as Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. New additions to the voice cast include Brie Larson as Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

More about the trailer The latest trailer not only highlights Yoshi’s role but also shows glimpses of other classic elements from the video game series. Fans spotted familiar power-ups such as Fire Flowers and Frog Suits, and characters like Birdo, as well as nods to iconic moments pulled from Super Mario Odyssey and other entries in the franchise.

These appearances suggest the film will celebrate decades of Mario lore while introducing new twists to appeal to both long-time players and newcomers.

Yoshi and his significance Yoshi’s involvement is significant because he has been a steady companion to Mario across many games, most notably in Super Mario World and the Yoshi’s Island series. In many of these titles, Yoshi offers unique abilities such as flutter jumping and swallowing enemies, making him more than just comic relief but an integral gameplay partner.

Although his voice in the film remains unconfirmed, fans have welcomed the character’s animated appearance, sharing anticipation on social media and gaming forums for how Yoshi will be portrayed on the big screen.

More about the Super Mario video game The Super Mario franchise itself dates back to 1985 with the release of the original Super Mario Bros. on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Over nearly four decades, the franchise has grown into one of the most successful and influential in gaming history, spawning countless sequels, spin-offs, merchandise and now multiple feature films.

