The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Paresh Rawal’s film inches closer to ₹10 crore despite slowdown

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Paresh Rawal's latest outing, The Taj Story, is close to wrapping up its opening week run at the box office. The film saw a dip in earnings in the last few days. However, it is now set to mint double-digit revenue.

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 6 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Taj Story earned ₹94 lakh net in India on day 6. While this is the early estimate on the website based on morning, afternoon and evening shows, the earnings are likely to see a rise after the night shows.

For now, the total earnings of Paresh Rawal's The Taj Story are ₹9.44 crore net at the domestic box office.

The Taj Story Box Office recap The Taj Story has shown a steady performance in its first six days at the box office. The film opened with ₹1 crore on Friday and witnessed solid growth over the weekend. It collected ₹2 crore on Saturday and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday. However, the earnings dipped on Monday to ₹1.15 crore, before seeing a slight rebound on Tuesday with ₹1.6 crore. On Wednesday, the film witnessed a 41.25% dip in revenue, bringing its total collection to the ₹10 crore mark in six days.

On Wednesday, the film saw an overall occupancy of about 17.48%, lower than its previous day (28.68% occupancy). The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.76%

Afternoon Shows: 21.47%

Evening Shows: 22.20%

Night Shows: Awaited

The Taj Story continued its run across major cities on Day 6. On Wednesday, the highest number of screenings was recorded in the Delhi NCR region (322 shows), followed by Mumbai (297 shows). These regions were followed by Ahmedabad (163 shows) and Pune (130 shows). In terms of occupancy, the film saw a mixed performance across regions. Chennai led with the highest overall occupancy at 35% owing to the limited number of shows. It was followed by Lucknow (25.33%) and Delhi NCR (22%). Other key markets included Bengaluru (19%), Jaipur (19.33%), and Kolkata (18.67%), which reported moderate turnout, while Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh trailed behind with occupancy hovering around the 13–14% range.

About The Taj Story: Makers, cast, plot The Taj Story is a courtroom drama produced by Suresh Jha and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel.

Watch trailer:

Starring Paresh Rawal, it focuses on the story of a local guide, Vishnu Das, who gets obsessed with the history of the famous Taj Mahal. It also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Namit Das in key roles.