The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Paresh Rawal's courtroom drama drops 7%, but crosses ₹10 crore mark

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Paresh Rawal starrer is set to complete its first week in theatres today. Despite controversy, the film is doing decent business but witnessed a slight 6.88% drop in earnings on Wednesday.

The courtroom drama produced by Suresh Jha delves into the story of a man who “embarks on a court case regarding the construction of the Taj Mahal,” IMDb states. As per the website, this project marks Paresh Rawal and Brijendra Kala's first collaboration. Akhilendra Mishra reunites with Paresh Rawal after 14 years since 2011 film ‘Ready’. Other members parts of the ensemble cast include Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das and Sneha Wagh.

Also Read | France moves to suspend Shein over sex dolls & weapons on day Paris store opens

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 6 Eyeing double-digit revenue in week 1, The Taj Story did a business of ₹1.49 crore net in India on November 5, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The controversy ridden movie opened to ₹1 crore on October 31 and has so far minted ₹9.99 crore net at the domestic box office.

A day after its release day, The Taj Story doubled its business and collected ₹2 crore gross. The uptick stretched until Sunday when it earned ₹2.75 crore gross.

Also Read | 7 new Hollywood OTT releases this week: From Just Alice to The Fantastic Four

Currently, it occupies the eighth spot in the list of ‘Paresh Rawal Top Hindi Net Collection Movies’ after 2017 film Guest iin London, Sacnilk reported. Produced by CA Suresh Jha under the banner Swarnim Global Services, it registered an overall 18.74% Hindi occupancy on Day 6.

What is the controversy around The Taj Story? Tushar Amrish Goel directorial movie explores the disputed theory promoted by historian Purushottam Nagesh Oak and hence the controversy arises around the Taj Mahal’s origin. Oak refuted that the Mughal monument was built by Shah Jahan and claimed that the Taj Mahal was once a Hindu temple called Tejo Mahalaya in his 1989 book titled “Taj Mahal: The True Story.”

However, the Archaeological Survey of India confirmed that there was no evidence supporting Oak's claim and reaffirmed the Taj Mahal’s Mughal origin. According to critics, the film promotes an extremist agenda and creates societal divisions. Comparing it with past controversial films like The Kashmir Files, critics labelled it more propaganda than history.​

The Taj Story Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, the Bollywood film raked in ₹10 crore gross during its 5-day run in theatres, as per Sacnilk. The narrative follows a local guide, Vishnu Das, who gets obsessed with the history of the famous Taj Mahal.