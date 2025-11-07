The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 7: Paresh Rawal's movie completes week 1 with ₹10.7 crore; earning dip sharply

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 7: Paresh Rawal's controversial courtroom drama movie, The Taj Story, completed its first week in theatres on Thursday, achieving a decent ₹10 crore milestone. However, embroiled in controversy, the movie saw a sharp decline in its earnings on the 7th day of its first week.

The courtroom drama produced by Suresh Jha delves into the story of a man who “embarks on a court case regarding the construction of the Taj Mahal,” according to IMDb.

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Taj Story witnessed a sharp 53.33% decline in its earnings on Thursday, November 6. The movie, which had maintained a steady above ₹1 crore streak for almost a week, crashed on Day 7, earning only ₹70,00,000 ( ₹0.7 crore).

The Paresh Rawal-starrer has minted a total of ₹10.7 crore in its first week in the theatres. Of this, the movie earned ₹5.75 crore during its opening weekend.

The Taj Story Day 7: Occupancy The Taj Story had an overall 10.46% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 5.29%

Afternoon Shows: 10.76%

Evening Shows: 10.76%

Night Shows: 15.01%

The Taj Story: Controversy The Taj Story was surrounded by controversy from the moment the film's motion poster was released. It featured Rawal uncovering the dome of the Taj Mahal and a statue of Lord Shiva emerging from inside.

The caption to the poster read: “What if everything you’ve been taught is a lie? The truth isn’t just hidden; it’s being judged.”

Many accused the makers of promoting the “Tejo Mahalaya” theory. However, after heavy backlash, the makers said that the film does not “deal with any religious matters nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal”.

“It focuses solely on historical facts,” the statement said.

About The Taj Story In the film, veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal essays the role of Vishnu Das, a tour guide of the Taj Mahal who becomes obsessed with the monument's history and sets out to seek answers, filing a legal lawsuit in the process.

His search leads him to believe that Taj Mahal might be a temple upon which the tomb was built. He even suggests a DNA test to prove his claims.