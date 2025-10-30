The Taj Story controversy: PN Oak’s ‘Tejo Mahalaya’ theory, Supreme Court ruling, PIL and more | Explained

The controversy surrounding The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal, arises from its depiction of the Taj Mahal’s origins. The film explores the disputed theory promoted by historian Purushottam Nagesh Oak.

What is PN Oak’s theory? In his 1989 book "Taj Mahal: The True Story, Oak claimed that the Taj Mahal was once a Hindu temple called Tejo Mahalaya. He dismissed that it was a Mughal monument built by Shah Jahan.

According to Oak, the name “Taj Mahal” was a distorted form of “Tejo Mahalaya”. He argued that it had originally been built in the 4th century by Raja Paramardi Dev before Shah Jahan converted it into a monument.

PN Oak claims he had “109 proofs” supporting this theory. He alleged the existence of Hindu-style architecture and errors in historical texts. Oak even extended this theory globally. He suggested many other Islamic and Christian monuments were once Hindu temples.

According to historian Dr Ruchika Sharma, it is a “bogus theory”. Fellow historians challenged Oak by saying that the technology to build such a temple was not available in the 4th century.

PN Oak’s other theories According to PN Oak, the Kaaba in Mecca was once a Shiva temple. He claimed its Black Stone was a Shiva lingam.

He further suggested that the word “Vatican” came from the Sanskrit “vatika” and that Westminster Abbey was a temple to Shiva.

He claimed that Christianity originated from Krishna-niti, Abraham from Brahma, and Islam from Ishaalayam, meaning ‘Temple of God’. None of his outrageous theories had any credible proof. Many experts refer to PN Oak as a pseudo-scholar, employing “trust me, bro” logic.

SC on PN Oak’s theory In 2000, the Supreme Court of India rejected P. N. Oak’s petition and called it “misconceived”. Oak’s theory is a “bee in his bonnet”, the apex court said.

The Archaeological Survey of India confirmed there was no evidence supporting his claim and reaffirmed the Taj Mahal’s Mughal origin.

What critics allege Critics accuse the film of promoting an extremist agenda and creating societal divisions. They have compared it to past controversial films like The Kashmir Files and called it more propaganda than history.​

A movie poster shows Lord Shiva’s statue emerging from the Taj dome. This intensified the backlash against the Bollywood film.

Responding to criticism, Paresh Rawal and the filmmakers clarified that The Taj Story was not a religious movie. They have called it historical in nature.

PIL for The Taj Story A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was earlier filed in the Delhi High Court. It sought a review of The Taj Story’s certification. The plea asked for clear disclaimers in all promotions. The PIL demands that the film explicitly show that it presents a contested narrative and is not a factual historical account.

The PIL also urged state authorities to prevent any communal tensions after the film’s release. The petition claimed the movie spreads fabricated facts to promote political propaganda. It further alleged that the CBFC had failed to exercise due diligence before clearing the film.

Delhi HC has, however, refused to hold an urgent hearing. Meanwhile, The Taj Story release date is still confirmed to be October 31.