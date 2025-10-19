The Taj Story controversy: Why Paresh Rawal's ‘DNA test’ dialogue, 22 rooms of Taj Mahal are under scanner? Explained

Actor Paresh Rawal's upcoming film, The Taj Story, has created a controversy ever since the makers dropped the film poster. Recently, the trailer of the film was released, sparking a debate once again on the internet. What is The Taj Story controversy all about?

Why The Taj Story is facing backlash? The Taj Story is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel. Starring Paresh Rawal in the lead, the film is a courtroom drama that focuses on the historical origins of the Taj Mahal.

Paresh Rawal in The Taj Story In the film, Rawal essays the role of Vishnu Das, a tour guide of Taj Mahal who grows obsessed with the monument's history and sets out to seek answers for which he files a legal lawsuit. His search leads him to believe that Taj Mahal might be a temple upon which the tomb was built. He even suggests a DNA test to prove his claims.

Besides Rawal, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh in key roles.

The Taj Story trailer While the trailer left netizens divided with several dialogues and claims. In one of them, Rawal's character Vishnu Das says: DNA test karwalo (Get a DNA test done)!"

“Taj is not a symbol of love. It is a symbol of atrocity and genocide,” says his character in another scene.

It also questions the 22 locked rooms inside the monument.

Watch trailer here:

Netizens react to The Taj Story trailer After the trailer release, netizens had varied reactions to the upcoming film.

A user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “Indian cinema became a joke nowadays.”

“Based on WhatsApp university,” added another.

One more said, “Babu bhaiya… aap kis line pe aa gye (where have you ended in life).”

Someone also came out in support of the film and wrote, “Histology is not propaganda. Those Arab rulers really destroyed so many Hindu temples.”

“What a trailer,” added one more.

The Taj Story controversy: Beginning The controversy around The Taj Story began when the motion poster of the film was released. It featured Rawal uncovering the dome of the Taj Mahal and a statue of Lord Shiva emerging from inside.

The caption to the poster read: “What if everything you’ve been taught is a lie? The truth isn’t just hidden; it’s being judged."

The Taj Story accused of promoting Tejo Mahalaya theory The poster led to many accusing the makers of promoting the “Tejo Mahalaya” theory.

Makers react to claims As it led to heavy backlash on the internet, the makers issued a statement and claimed that the film does not "deal with any religious matters".

“The makers of the film 'The Taj Story' clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion,” the statement said.

Paresh Rawal and makers react to allegations.

When will The Taj Story release The Taj Story will release on Friday, October 31, on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.