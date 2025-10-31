The Taj Story release date: When is the controversial Paresh Rawal starrer courtroom drama hitting theatres?

Actor Paresh Rawal’s upcoming film The Taj Story is set to release in theatres on 31 October, coinciding with National Unity Day, observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. The date also aligns with Halloween celebrations, giving the courtroom drama a high-visibility launch.

A courtroom drama delving into Taj Mahal’s origins Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story follows Rawal as Vishnu Das, a Taj Mahal tour guide who becomes obsessed with the monument’s history and files a lawsuit to uncover what he believes is its real story. His character questions whether the Taj Mahal was built over a temple and demands a DNA test to prove his claim.

The Cast The ensemble cast includes Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, Sneha Wagh, Shishir Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Akhilendra Mishra, and Anil George.

Trailer and poster spark debate The trailer, which dropped earlier this month, generated mixed reactions online for its provocative dialogues and claims about the monument’s origins. “Taj is not a symbol of love. It is a symbol of atrocity and genocide,” Rawal’s character says in one scene. The trailer also refers to the 22 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal — a subject often cited in conspiracy theories.

The controversy began with the film’s motion poster showing Rawal unveiling the Taj Mahal’s dome to reveal a statue of Lord Shiva beneath it, accompanied by the tagline: “What if everything you’ve been taught is a lie? The truth isn’t just hidden; it’s being judged.”

Court petition challenges film’s claims The imagery led to allegations that the movie promotes the “Tejo Mahalaya” theory — a claim that the Taj Mahal was originally a temple. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court sought to block its release, arguing that the film “distorts historical facts” and could incite communal disharmony. The court has declined to grant an urgent hearing in the matter.

Filmmakers issue clarification In response to the backlash, the makers released a statement asserting that the film does not “deal with any religious matters.”

“The makers of The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion,” the statement read.