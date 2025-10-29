The Taj Story row: HC denies urgent hearing; BJP leader seeks ban on film's release over ‘unauthorised’ use of petition

Paresh Rawal's upcoming film, The Taj Story, landed in controversy with its poster and trailer. Ahead of its release, a BJP leader filed a petition against the film, seeking a ban on its release. News agency PTI reported that the Ayodhya-based BJP spokesperson, Rajneesh Singh, mentioned that the film is based on the subject of a petition filed by him in the high court.

BJP leader files petition against The Taj Story The original petition by Singh was filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court in October 2022. It sought permission to open 22 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal, claiming the monument was originally a temple.

He also sought the formation of a committee involving the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to investigate the claims and clarify the 17th-century monument. However, the high court dismissed the petition in May 2022.

In a formal complaint submitted to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday, now Singh stated, “I filed a PIL for opening the 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal. My objective was solely to ensure transparency and verification of historical facts. I have come to know that the movie 'The Taj Story' is based on the subject of my petition.”

Allegations against The Taj Story makers He alleged that the film’s posters, promotional content, and storyline make direct and indirect references to the judicial issue and his petition in a “misleading" and unauthorised manner, without his consent.

“This is a violation of my intellectual and legal rights. The commercial use of a judicial matter is also inappropriate,” Singh added.

“The screening of such a film may not only affect the judicial process, but also create unnecessary tension in social and religious sentiments,” he added, seeking an immediate ban on the censor process and release of the film in theatres.

Singh requested that the film’s script and narrative be thoroughly reviewed to determine whether the makers have used any material from his petition or other intellectual works without proper authorisation.

The BJP leader further demanded that all forms of the film’s promotion, certification, and screening be halted until the investigation is over.

Delhi HC to hear urgent PIL against Paresh Rawal's film tomorrow Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court refused to urgently hear a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the film's release and its certification by the CBFC, reported LiveLaw.

The pleas will be heard tomorrow.

The Taj Story is an upcoming courtroom drama written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by Suresh Jha.

The film stars Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh.