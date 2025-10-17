The TAJ Story Trailer review: Paresh Rawal's controversial movie shakes the Internet with 'Aunty National placard'

The TAJ Story Twitter review: Paresh Rawal starrer courtroom drama will make its theatrical debut on October 31, Friday, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary which is celebrated as National Unity Day. This day coincides with Halloween celebrations.

Centred on one of the most iconic monuments in history, the film previewed for chairman of the Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal. Besides this, it was screened at the House of Commons in London in April 2025. It received Best Film title in International Category at Global Business Excellence Awards.

The TAJ Story Trailer review A user wrote, “Nevertheless, I like your movies. I would love to see what is underneath it, and why the government dont want anyone to see!”

Another user replied, “In OMG he perished many statues now he is trying something new.”

A third comment read, "Every frame raises a question… every truth hits hard. This film isn’t just cinema, it’s a revelation."

A fourth user said, “It's straight fire—exposing how the Mughals hijacked our ancient glories, slapping their names on masterpieces our forefathers bled to build. This isn't some flick but raw and unfiltered. I'm counting down to theaters! (sic)”

A sixth user stated, “This movie will be BANG 🔥...Paresh Rawal as usual comes with a terrific character and Role.”

A seventh user pointed out, “Its written 'Aunty National' in the placard.”

About The TAJ Story Produced by CA Suresh Jha under the banner Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd, the Bollywood film is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel. In addition to Paresh Rawal, the ensemble cast features Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das and Sneha Wagh in pivotal roles.

Challenging conventional historical narratives, the film explores the controversial questions surrounding the construction of one of the world's most iconic monuments the Taj Mahal. The makers dropped its trailer on October 16 with the caption, “Behind the marble walls lies a story history forgot to tell… A tale of mystery, controversy, and secrets.”