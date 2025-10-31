The Taj Story X review: From brilliant writing to sleep-inducing disaster— Paresh Rawal’s film draws mixed reactions

Tushar Amrish Goel’s ‘The Taj Story’ opened in cinemas on 31 October, 2025, and has instantly set off a storm of opinions online. The courtroom drama, marketed as a “historical legal thriller,” stars Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das and Sneha Wagh, and revolves around the mysteries behind the 22 sealed rooms of the Taj Mahal.

While the film’s makers claimed it focuses on the “historical questions” surrounding India’s most famous monument, audiences on X (formerly Twitter) appear sharply divided — some calling it bold and thought-provoking, others dismissing it as propaganda.

“An eye-opener” or “problematic propaganda”? Supporters praised the film’s writing, visuals and Paresh Rawal’s powerful performance. One user wrote, “Brilliant writing by Tushar Amrish Goel. This film reflects the questions millions have about the history we’ve been taught.”

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also posted that “positive response [is] pouring in for #TheTajStory — audiences are calling it the most important movie of the year.”

Another reviewer lauded its intensity, saying, “The courtroom tension is riveting… Rawal dominates every scene. It’s technically sound, emotionally charged and keeps you hooked till the end.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, describing Rawal’s portrayal of Vishnu Das — a man consumed by his search for truth — as “career-defining.”

The backlash However, a section of viewers accused the film of pushing a biased narrative. One user wrote, “Disastrous. It’s not only propaganda, it’s poorly made — from acting to direction.”

Another quipped, “Even my remote wanted to escape halfway. Director confused history with fiction and still failed.”

A viral meme described the courtroom scenes as “speeches disguised as arguments,” mocking the film’s tone and writing.

Makers issue clarification amid criticism Following repeated accusations of historical distortion, Paresh Rawal and the film’s makers released a joint statement clarifying that The Taj Story “does not deal with religion or mythology” and only aims to present “historical questions through fiction.”