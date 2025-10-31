The Taj Story X review: From brilliant writing to sleep-inducing disaster— Paresh Rawal’s film draws mixed reactions

Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story opened to mixed reactions on X, with viewers split between calling it an “eye-opener” and branding it “propaganda.” The courtroom drama has become one of the most polarising Hindi films of the year.

Anjali Thakur
Updated31 Oct 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Paresh Rawal in the poster of The Taj Story.
Paresh Rawal in the poster of The Taj Story.

Tushar Amrish Goel’s ‘The Taj Story’ opened in cinemas on 31 October, 2025, and has instantly set off a storm of opinions online. The courtroom drama, marketed as a “historical legal thriller,” stars Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das and Sneha Wagh, and revolves around the mysteries behind the 22 sealed rooms of the Taj Mahal.

Also Read | The Taj Story row: HC denies urgent hearing; BJP leader seeks ban

While the film’s makers claimed it focuses on the “historical questions” surrounding India’s most famous monument, audiences on X (formerly Twitter) appear sharply divided — some calling it bold and thought-provoking, others dismissing it as propaganda.

“An eye-opener” or “problematic propaganda”?

Supporters praised the film’s writing, visuals and Paresh Rawal’s powerful performance. One user wrote, “Brilliant writing by Tushar Amrish Goel. This film reflects the questions millions have about the history we’ve been taught.”

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also posted that “positive response [is] pouring in for #TheTajStory — audiences are calling it the most important movie of the year.”

Another reviewer lauded its intensity, saying, “The courtroom tension is riveting… Rawal dominates every scene. It’s technically sound, emotionally charged and keeps you hooked till the end.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, describing Rawal’s portrayal of Vishnu Das — a man consumed by his search for truth — as “career-defining.”

Also Read | The Taj Story release date: When to watch Paresh Rawal starrer courtroom drama?

The backlash

However, a section of viewers accused the film of pushing a biased narrative. One user wrote, “Disastrous. It’s not only propaganda, it’s poorly made — from acting to direction.”

Another quipped, “Even my remote wanted to escape halfway. Director confused history with fiction and still failed.”

A viral meme described the courtroom scenes as “speeches disguised as arguments,” mocking the film’s tone and writing.

Makers issue clarification amid criticism

Following repeated accusations of historical distortion, Paresh Rawal and the film’s makers released a joint statement clarifying that The Taj Story “does not deal with religion or mythology” and only aims to present “historical questions through fiction.”

Also Read | The Taj Story controversy: PN Oak’s ‘Tejo Mahalaya’ theory and more | Explained

Despite the clarification, the film continues to draw strong reactions. For some, it’s a daring courtroom drama that challenges accepted narratives; for others, it’s politically charged and historically misleading. Either way, The Taj Story has succeeded in one thing — keeping everyone talking.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentThe Taj Story X review: From brilliant writing to sleep-inducing disaster— Paresh Rawal’s film draws mixed reactions
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.