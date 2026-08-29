The trailblazing business savvy that built Dolly Inc. into an empire

Dolly Parton was initially thrilled when she heard Elvis Presley was interested in covering her 1974 hit “I Will Always Love You.” “There was nobody that I related to more” than Elvis, she once told Playboy.

Then she found out the star wanted half the songwriting profits as a condition of cutting her track, even though he had nothing to do with the composition. “In that case, I don’t guess Elvis is going to be recording ‘I Will Always Love You,’” Parton recounted to “Out” in 1997. “Everybody said, ‘you’ve got to be out of your damn mind.’”

Parton, who died at 80 on Tuesday after a battle with cancer, was a titan in country music. A relentless charmer with a keening voice that shined especially in the tragic ballads she loved, Parton launched more than 100 tracks onto the country chart, and sold nearly 30 million albums and singles in the U.S., according to the RIAA.

She was also a shrewd operator in the notoriously opaque music industry. The Elvis incident wasn’t an aberration: She was militant about maintaining ownership of her songwriting at a time when many acts signed it away, and she was one of the first Nashville artists to envision, and then seamlessly execute, a crossover to the pop mainstream, a path that Taylor Swift would later follow.

It was entirely logical to Parton that she would pursue ambitious ventures outside of music as well. These ran the gamut: She starred in movies and invested in property and wrote children’s books, sold cake mix and jeans and doggy toys. Dollywood, the theme park she launched in 1986, was an economic engine that generated thousands of jobs in the Eastern part of Tennessee, near where she grew up. Last year, Forbes valued Parton’s catalog at $120 million and estimated that her total worth was $450 million.

“She would dream things up, and then we have to try to figure out how to make it like she dreamed it,” said Ted Miller, who was president of Dolly Parton Productions, which oversaw a number of her business ventures, until retiring last year after working for the star for more than four decades. “It was a full-time job—she always had something new on her mind. It aged me some, but it was a pleasure.”

As a committed philanthropist, she gave away much of her wealth. Her Imagination Library program says it has provided more than 330 million books to children to date, and she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2020 as it worked with Moderna to develop a Covid vaccine. The singer’s charity organization, The Dollywood Foundation, reported $142 million in total assets for 2025.

Parton broke out in 1967, scoring her first hit, a biting number titled “Dumb Blonde,” and then landing a gig with the country star Porter Wagoner. Performing regularly on his variety show introduced her to an audience of millions, and the pair pumped out popular duet albums. At the same time, “Porter was very stubborn and very set in his ways,” Parton said in 2002. “I had to try so hard to get my ideas in there…. I just wasn’t being everything I knew I should be.”

View full Image View full Image Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, circa 1968.

But in the writing rooms, she dreamed up lyrics and melodies by the fistful. “I knew early on that I wanted to have my own company and publish my own songs,” she wrote in “Dolly Parton, Songteller.”

In 1967, before she even scored a top 10 hit as a recording artist, she launched that company with her uncle, Bill Owens. “This was an important move since it gave her (and Bill) control of the copyright of the material she wrote from 1967 onward,” Stephen Miller explained in “Smart Blonde: The Life of Dolly Parton.”

Not every star had this level of foresight—especially in the 1960s. As a young Beatle, Paul McCartney signed a songwriting deal that he regretted for decades. “John [Lennon] and I didn’t know you could own songs,” the bassist once lamented. The Rolling Stones suffered a similar fate: Keith Richards and Mick Jagger lost the rights to their early material.

Parton’s strategic decision was likely helped by the fact that her career started slowly—she worked as a songwriter for several years, getting a hands-on music business education, before she gained attention as an artist. On top of that, the Nashville music industry was already established, and it valorized the professional songwriter as a key part of a well-oiled machine. In contrast, rock ’n’ roll was a nascent genre.

Speaking with Andy Warhol in 1984 for Interview magazine, Parton said that controlling her songwriting was the accomplishment she was most proud of. Already at that time, she added, she didn’t “have to work” thanks to a steady stream of songwriting royalties.

That turned into a gusher eight years later, when Whitney Houston covered “I Will Always Love You,” the very song Elvis had coveted. The single has sold north of 11 million copies in the U.S., according to the RIAA. The song also powered sales for the soundtrack to “The Bodyguard”—in which Houston starred opposite Kevin Costner—past 19 million. As the sole writer of “I Will Always Love You,” Parton earned a handsome sum in songwriting royalties.

Even back in the 1970s, she was keenly aware that pop hits like Houston’s were bigger business than the country hits she was making. “To me it was simple arithmetic,” she explained in her autobiography. “‘Jolene’ had been a number-one song in the country market and had only sold sixty thousand records. A hit on the pop charts could sell millions…it was all about building a bigger audience.”

Other country singers had enjoyed crossover success, including Patsy Cline and Glen Campbell. But Parton consciously set out to transform herself into a pop star. She hired an L.A.-based manager and recorded a single written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, the husband-wife duo behind radio gold like The Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin.’”

View full Image View full Image Dolly Parton with her manager, Sandy Gallin, during a red carpet event in the ’90s.

Released in 1977, “Here You Come Again” became Parton’s first million seller. She later did even better with pop hits “9 to 5” and “Islands in the Stream” with Kenny Rogers, both of which topped the Hot 100. By the end of the 1970s, she told Playboy she was earning $15,000 to $30,000 a night.

Parton had come a long way: She remembered Wagoner paying her $60,000 a year when she started.

In 1980, Parton followed in Elvis’s footsteps and headed to Las Vegas. She signed a three-year performance deal “guaranteeing record earnings,” according to Miller. “Estimates varied between six and nine million dollars for the package, meaning that Dolly was making at least $350,000 per week.”

As Parton put it to Playboy, “Why should I work for hundreds and thousands when I can work for hundreds of thousands?”

That attitude led her to hunt for lucrative opportunities outside of music as well. “I make more money on my outside heartfelt investments like farm equipment, garden centers, than I do even from record royalties,” she said in 1984.

Two years later, the star opened Dollywood, a theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.—roughly 10 miles from where she grew up as one of 12, working on a farm as a child along with her siblings. “That’s one of the dreams of my life: To be able to go back home to do something great for that part of the country,” she explained to Interview in 1989. At the time, she noted proudly that she had created thousands of jobs in the region. A study released by the Tennessee government in 2021 put the number at 23,000, concluding that Dollywood had an annual economic impact of $1.8 billion.

View full Image View full Image Dolly Parton at Dollywood in 1993.

Before Parton got involved in the mid-1980s, the site of Dollywood was a theme park known as Silver Dollar City, where Miller worked. “Her vision of things was much bigger than we were used to,” he said. “We were running a theme park that got about 700,000 or 750,000 people in a year’s time. In the first year under her brand, we ended up almost doubling the attendance, and so it was a challenge to handle the crowds and the capacity. We immediately launched into redevelopment.”

The park led, in turn, to the Dollywood Foundation, which initially focused on improving education and healthcare in Sevier County in Tennessee. To combat high dropout rates, the Foundation devised a buddy plan that incentivized children to stay in school by paying pairs of students $500 each if they graduated.

In 1995, it launched the Imagination Library program to furnish children under the age of five with free books on a monthly basis. A 1999 profile in the magazine No Depression—titled “The Smartest Working Woman In Show Business”—noted that the program had 2,500 participants. It soon expanded across Tennessee, and eventually outside of the United States.

By 2021, the Imagination Library had distributed at least 150 million books. Earlier this year, Swift and Travis Kelce donated $2 million to the effort.

Parton often swooped in when she felt people in Tennessee were suffering. In 2016, the Dollywood Foundation gave more than $12 million to families who were displaced by the Smokey Mountain wildfires. Roughly four years later, she announced her gift to Vanderbilt to help fund research into a Covid vaccine. Moderna President Stephen Hoge, in a statement, praised Parton’s “generosity, optimism and belief in science, [which] made a difference at a moment when the world needed it most.”

There were some setbacks, of course, as Parton built up her assorted businesses. To disentangle herself from Wagoner, she had to pay a seven figure legal settlement. Her 1984 movie “Rhinestone,” a romantic comedy with Sylvester Stallone, bricked at the box office. “Smart Blonde: The Life of Dolly Parton” highlights the two-year, $44 million contract ABC gave her to host a prime-time variety show—only to cancel it after one season.

She tended to greet failure with a joke. Evaluating “Rhinestone” in her memoir she surmised, “I guess the public didn’t want to see Sylvester Stallone do comedy. Or maybe they didn’t want to see me do Sylvester Stallone.”

Then it was on to the next venture. “Every day I count my blessings,” Parton wrote. “Then I count my money.”