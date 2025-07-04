Subscribe

The Traitors India Season 1, hosted by Karan Johar, concluded with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther as co-winners. They voted out Sudhanshu Pandey and traitors Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Jul 2025, 11:42 AM IST
The Traitors India Season 1 Prize Money: How much do the winners take home after Episode 10?
The Traitors India Season 1 Prize Money: How much do the winners take home after Episode 10?(Screengrab from YouTube/Prime Video India)

The Traitors India Season 1, hosted by Karan Johar, is over. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther won the first season of the OTT reality show. In the final episode, they voted out fellow innocent Sudhanshu Pandey along with traitors Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha.

The episode began with Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, being eliminated. Later, Jasmin Bhasin was “murdered” by Harsh and Purav in the game.

The top five finalists were Uorfi, Nikita, Sudhanshu, Purav and Harsh. Uorfi overheard Purav’s secret chat with Harsh, which helped her identify the traitors.

Uorfi and Nikita trusted each other in the end and became the last two standing. Uorfi, proud of winning as an innocent, said this win was a reply to everyone who doubted her.

Nikita, who had been eliminated on Day 1 but returned, was very happy to be declared co-winner. Both contestants celebrated their victory.

The web series featured contestants who must find and vote out hidden traitors among them. The Innocents try to survive and spot the traitors before getting ‘murdered’ in the game.

The reality show started in the Netherlands. Then, the show had its US and UK versions. The Indian version had 20 contestants, including Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor and Ashish Vidyarthi.

The Traitors India Season 1 prize money

The Traitors India Season 1 prize money has a prize money of 70 lakh. Since there are two winners, Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther are going to split it between them.

The Traitors India Season 1 prize pot started at zero and increased with each episode. In Episode 2, players added 5.10 lakhs, followed by 8.55 lakhs in Episode 3.

A secret mission in Episode 4 doubled the money. Later episodes added more through strategic tasks: 14.40 lakhs in Episode 6, 5 lakhs each in Episodes 7 and 8 and 2 lakhs in Episode 9.

The final task in Episode 10 added 15 lakh, bringing the total prize money to 70.05 lakhs.

All episodes of The Traitors India Season 1 are now available on Amazon Prime Video.

 
