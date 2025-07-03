The Traitors India Winner: Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther crowned winners, Harsh Gujral voted out

The first season of The Traitors India has come to an exciting end, with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther claiming victory. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality show, known for its suspense, betrayals and shocking twists, concluded with a finale that lived up to the hype and fan theories that circulated online.

The Traitors India Winner Karan Johar’s show The Traitors ended with not one but two winners. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther claimed victory after successfully identifying and voting out the killer, who turned out to be comedian Harsh Gujral. Both Uorfi and Nikita played as innocents throughout the game.

The duo walked away with prize money of ₹70.5 lakh. In a heartwarming moment after their win, Karan revealed the prize money, and Uorfi generously offered it all to Nikita, saying she could take the full amount if she wanted.

The Traitors India Finalists The grand finale saw seven contestants make it to the end of the competition:

Innocents: Uorfi Javed

Nikita Luther

Jasmin Bhasin

Apoorva Mukhija

Sudhanshu Pandey

Traitors: Purav Jha

Harsh Gujral

The tension peaked as the final votes were revealed and the true identities exposed. In the end, Karan Johar announced Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther as the champions, much to the delight of fans.