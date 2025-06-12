The Traitors on OTT today: When and where to watch Karan Johar show tonight

Karan Johar's thrilling reality show ‘The Traitors’ is set to premiere on OTT platform. Based on the internationally acclaimed format created by IDTV, the show explores themes of trust, betrayal, and social dynamics.

Produced by BBC Studios India, the show features Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Karan Johar, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia and Sufi Motiwala.

Where to watch Karan Johar show ‘The Traitors’ on OTT today Filmed in the iconic Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer, The Traitors will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today, June 12, at 8:00 PM. Notably, new episodes of the show will stream every Thursday.

Watch trailer here:

The description to the trailer states, “Welcome to The Traitors — a ruthless reality show hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar. Here 20 players will openly betray each other for daily eliminations to compete for a grand prize. Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayal everywhere."

The Traitors — British series This comes after the British version of De Verraders, titled The Traitors, received tremendous acclaim and success on a global scale. It was honoured with the BAFTA awards. It is important to note that the series received the BAFTA award for Best Reality Program category. Meanwhile, its presenter Claudia Winkleman secured the BAFTA award for Best Entertainment Performance.