The Traitors Season 2 trailer out: Karan Johar returns with 21 celebrities for Prime Video's reality thriller

Prime Video India has released the official trailer for the second season of The Traitors, offering a first look at the latest instalment of the celebrity reality competition ahead of its premiere on 13 August. Hosted once again by filmmaker Karan Johar, the series will stream exclusively on the platform, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

The Traitors Season 2 trailer is out The second season returns to the opulent Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, where 21 celebrities from the worlds of film, television, music and digital entertainment will compete in a psychological contest built on trust, betrayal and survival. Contestants must determine who among them are secretly designated as Traitors while avoiding elimination themselves.

This season's line-up includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.

The newly released trailer hints at shifting alliances, strategic mind games and dramatic confrontations as contestants attempt to expose the hidden Traitors before they are systematically eliminated from the game. At the heart of the format is a battle between the "Innocents", who must identify and vote out the Traitors, and the Traitors themselves, who secretly work together to remove competitors while protecting their identities.

A notable addition to the new season is the introduction of a mysterious character named Boo, described as the bearer of "Buri Khabar" (bad news). The character appears throughout the trailer, signalling unexpected twists that could alter the course of the competition.

The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the internationally successful format created by Dutch television producer Marc Pos. The franchise has found global success across multiple countries, earning praise for its blend of psychological strategy, social deduction and reality television.

The Indian version debuted earlier this year, quickly becoming one of Prime Video India's most talked-about unscripted originals.