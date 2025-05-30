The Traitors trailer: Karan Johar hosts Uorfi, Apoorva, Raj Kundra and more in new show; check out release date, cast

The Traitors trailer: Karan Johar turned host for an upcoming ‘ruthless’ reality show, titled The Traitors. On Friday, the makers dropped the trailer of the show, unveiling 20 participants who will be fighting for survival in a fancy castle.

The Traitors cast It stars Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Karan Johar, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia and Sufi Motiwala.

The Traitors trailer In the trailer, Karan called the participants “shatir (clever)” who will be staying in a fancy, mysterious castle. He explains that game in which three "traitors" will be chosen at the beginning of the game. These traitors will “murder” the innocent players each day, said the host.

Raftaar says, “If I am the traitor, I'll leave rapping.” Uorfi swears that she will shave off her head if she turns out to be a traitor.

However, the contestants will find a way to save themselves by finding out the traitors among them. In a scene, Jasmin, Apoorva and Jannat are seen in tears as they admit, "This game is too hard."

Anshula reacts to Maheep's words and says, “Aapka koi saga nahi hai. Sab aapko thugne aye hai (No one is truly yours. Everyone has come to deceive you).”

Watch trailer here:

Internet reacts to The Traitors Reacting to the trailer, a user took to the comment section of YouTube and called the show a, “Mix of Roadies, Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla.”

“Sophisticated Biggboss,” added another.

Someone also commented, “The show we never needed nor wanted still we got...”

The Traitors plot The synopsis of the reality show mentions, “Welcome to The Traitors — a ruthless reality show hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar. Here 20 players will openly betray each other for daily eliminations to compete for a grand prize. Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayal everywhere.”

The Traitors release date: When and where to watch The Traitors will be streaming online on Amazon Prime Video, starting 12 June. New episodes will be out every Thursday at 8 pm.