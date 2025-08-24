‘The Trial 2’ trailer out: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta return in high-stakes legal and political drama

The trailer for ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha’ Season 2 is out, and it promises more drama, courtroom battles, and political twists as Kajol returns as sharp lawyer Noyonika Sengupta.

The new season will premiere on September 19, 2025 on JioHotstar. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into a tense new chapter in Noyonika’s life, as she files for divorce from her disgraced husband Rajiv (Jisshu Sengupta), who unexpectedly seeks her help to revive his political career.

The stakes are raised further with the entry of Sonali Kulkarni as Narayani Dhole, Rajiv’s ruthless political rival who will stop at nothing to win.

Meanwhile, Noyonika also faces challenges within her law firm, where power struggles and internal politics begin to surface. Malini Khanna (played by Sheeba Chaddha) is fighting to keep control, while old flame Vishal (Alyy Khan) resurfaces, stirring up unresolved emotions.

More about ‘The Trial’ ‘The Trial’ is the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series ‘The Good Wife’, which originally aired on CBS. The show is known for its strong female lead, complex characters, and the way it blends legal drama with political intrigue.

Following the success of Season 1, fans can expect even more twists in Season 2. The trailer suggests a gripping storyline where personal lives collide with public power struggles, and justice is anything but straightforward.

A Tamil-language version of ‘The Trial’, starring Priyamani, was also released in July 2025, further expanding the show’s reach in India.