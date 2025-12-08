‘The trophy is home’: Gaurav Khanna's winning post after lifting the Bigg Boss 19 trophy

Gaurav Khanna celebrated his milestone with a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking fans for their support.

His latest update reads: “The three-month journey has finally come to an end… and what an end it has been. The trophy is home. ❤️

They kept asking, ‘What will GK do?’ And like we always said — GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did.”

Gaurav described his time on the show as “overwhelming in the most beautiful way,” acknowledging every supporter who stood by him through the highs and lows of the competition.

“This is a win for every person who believed, who voted, who made his dream theirs. Today, we are not just celebrating a trophy. We are celebrating faith, love, and togetherness. We are winning together. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. ❤️🏆” he added.

In another post, "Winnnnnerrrr is hereeeeeee! Grateful for your immense support #KhannaKaKhaandaan. The trophy is home,” he wrote, thanking his fans for their support.

A Celebrated Television Name The television actor has been a familiar face on Indian screens for nearly two decades, with notable roles across multiple fiction and reality shows. His popularity grew further with Anupamaa, followed by his win in Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year. Entering Bigg Boss 19 as one of the strongest contestants, he successfully navigated the 15-week competition to claim the trophy and ₹50 lakh cash prize. He had also won a car during one of the tasks this season.

Gaurav maintained a calm image throughout the show and often spoke about playing with dignity rather than confrontation. At a recent press conference inside the house, he had said, “It’s not necessary to use abusive language. Previous winners haven’t done that. If I win, it will be a message that you can play respectfully and still lift the trophy.”

His steady gameplay also earned him appreciation from host Salman Khan, who complimented his conduct and even expressed interest in working with him in the future.

Before entering the show, Gaurav spoke about taking on Bigg Boss 19 as a new challenge. “I’ve always chosen the unconventional path,” he told SCREEN. “This show was something different, something that would test who I am, and I wanted to see the person I would become after the experience.”