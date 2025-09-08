'The truth is Im little bit scared': Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression

Washington, DC [US], September 8 (ANI): Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi at the Toronto International Film Festival appealed for people to pay attention to signs of spreading repression and authoritarianism, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The truth is I'm little bit scared. I'm seeing things around that are not good signs," said Panahi, accepting a Special Tribute Award at the TIFF fundraising gala.

Panahi is in Toronto for a screening of his Palme d'Or winner 'It Was Just an Accident', a film directly inspired by his time in prison at the prestigious event. Filled with equal parts absurdist humour and rage, the film following five characters who believe they have identified the prosecutor who tortured them during their own detention, but because they were all blindfolded in jail, no one is confident their captor is the same man, reported Variety.

"I see signs that make me scared about where we're headed, and exactly in places where we thought we'd never see these signs," the Iranian director told the audience at TIFF after noting that being forbidden by Iranian authorities to travel abroad until recent years left him shaken by what he has seen internationally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"In order for us to make a world in which we can all live comfortably, we are each responsible for our own countries. Here's hoping for a world in which we're all friends, we're all intimate, and we're all free," Panahi added after receiving a standing ovation during the awards ceremony.

The Iranian auteur was among a host of big cinema world names to hand out or receive honours Sunday night at the Tribute Awards.

His films consistently probe themes of individual freedom and resistance, often focusing on marginalised voices within Iranian society.

Panahi, who is considered one of Iranian cinema's greatest auteurs, previously won prizes "The Circle," "Offside," "This is Not a Film," "Taxi" and "No Bears," winner of the Venice Film Festival's 2022 Special Jury Prize. "Taxi" won the Berlin Golden Bear in 2015, while his "Offside" won the Silver Bear in 2006, as per Variety.

Arrested by Iranian authorities in July 2022 after signing an appeal against police violence, Panahi spent several months behind bars. He was released from prison in February 2023. The filmmaker's other major accolades include Locarno's Golden Leopard for "The Mirror" in 1997 and Cannes' screenplay prize for "3 Faces" in 2018.

Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro also picked up an Artisan Award as he's at TIFF to show off his work transforming Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine, Benny Safdie's drama about MMA and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor-turned-director Idris Elba came on stage to pick up the Impact Media award as he brings his short film Dust to Dreams, starring Seal, to Toronto, as per the outlet.

Jodie Foster received a Tribute Award and a standing ovation on Sunday night as she stars in Rebecca Zlotowski's Private Life, a French psychological mystery that screened in Toronto after a world premiere in Cannes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Channing Tatum then received a Performer Award while at TIFF for the world premiere of Derek Cianfrance's 'Roofman', a drama based on a true story.

The Studio star Catherine O'Hara was honoured with a Career Achievement award in Toronto, after being introduced on stage by fellow SCTV alum Eugene Levy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Japanese writer, director and producer Hikari picked up the TIFF Emerging Talent Award as his latest movie, Rental Family, which stars Brendan Fraser has a world premiere in Toronto., while Zacharias Kunuk also received a Special Tribute Award as he premieres at TIFF his latest film, Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Veteran South Korean actor and Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun picked up a TIFF Special Tribute Award as his movie No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan-wook, has a North American premiere in Toronto, according to The Hollywood Reporter.