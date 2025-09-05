‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ earns 23-min ovation at Venice Film Festival: What is it about?

Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, and became one of the festival’s most emotional moments. The Tunisian director’s drama received a 23-minute standing ovation—the longest of this year’s edition—leaving audience members in tears. According to Variety and Deadline, the screening turned into a powerful event with chants of “Free Palestine” echoing inside the gallery, as actor Motaz Malhees raised a Palestinian flag.

Story of Hind Rajab The film recounts the harrowing true story of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed during the early stages of the Gaza war in January 2024. While fleeing Gaza City with her family, the car she was traveling in was shelled, killing her relatives. Hind was left trapped for hours, speaking to the Palestinian Red Cross Society by phone until she and two paramedics attempting to rescue her were later found dead. Reports concluded that an Israeli tank had fired 335 rounds into the vehicle. The movie incorporates the real audio recording of Hind’s final phone call.

Cast and Crew The drama features performances by Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Clara Khoury, and Amer Hlehel. Produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha, Odessa Raw, and James Wilson under Mime Films and Tanit Films, the 89-minute feature is scored by composer Amine Bouhafa with cinematography by Juan Sarmiento G.

Celebrity Backing Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who serve as executive producers alongside Brad Pitt, attended the premiere and posed with a photo of Hind Rajab on the red carpet. Their presence highlighted the film’s global resonance and potential as a frontrunner for the Golden Lion.