‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ set for U.S. release after historic success and global acclaim

One of the most talked-about international films of the year, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’, is finally coming to U.S. cinemas.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ gets a release date The critically acclaimed drama from two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania will premiere on December 17, opening first at New York’s Film Forum and Los Angeles’ Laemmle Theatres before expanding to theatres across the country. The distribution is being handled by WILLA, the distribution arm of the film’s production partner.

The film has already earned widespread recognition on the global festival circuit. It won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, where it reportedly received the longest standing ovation in the festival’s history.

Since then, it has continued to gain momentum, taking home the Audience Award at the San Sebastián Film Festival — setting a new record for the highest score ever received at the event. It also picked up accolades at the Middleburg Film Festival and the Chicago International Film Festival, while screening to acclaim at TIFF, BFI London, and AFI Fest.

What is ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ based on? ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ is based on true events and tells the harrowing story of Red Crescent volunteers racing against time to save a six-year-old girl trapped under fire in Gaza.

Through its intimate storytelling and emotional realism, the film sheds light on the human cost of conflict and the resilience of those caught in its midst.

The cast includes Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Amer Hlehel and Clara Khoury, whose performances have been praised for their depth and authenticity.

Who have helmed the film? The film has been selected as Tunisia’s official submission for the 98th Academy Awards, making it one of the frontrunners in this year’s international feature category. It is produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha (Four Daughters), Odessa Rae (Navalny), and James Wilson (The Zone of Interest).