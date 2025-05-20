‘The Voice’ Season 27 finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists and what to expect - Here's all you need to know

The 27th season of The Voice comes to an end tonight, May 20, with the crowning of a new winner.
The finale, airing live at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m IST) on NBC, will see one of five remaining contestants take home the title and a recording contract. A one-hour season recap will air before the finale at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m IST). For those who are likely to miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Peacock from May 21.
Since February 3, various contestants from different teams have faced off in blind auditions, battles, knockouts, playoffs, and live shows. Now, only five artists remain, each representing a different coach’s team.
This season's panel includes returning favourites John Legend and Adam Levine, second-time coach Michael Bublé, and newcomer Kelsea Ballerini. Bublé stands out with two finalists still in the running.
Public voting for the finale closed at 7 a.m ET (4:30 p.m IST) today, just hours ahead of the final show. The results will be revealed live during the broadcast, ending another season of musical highs, emotional stories, and unforgettable performances.
