‘The Voice’ Season 27 finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists and what to expect - Here's all you need to know

The 27th season of The Voice comes to an end tonight, May 20, with the crowning of a new winner.

The finale, airing live at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m IST) on NBC, will see one of five remaining contestants take home the title and a recording contract. A one-hour season recap will air before the finale at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m IST). For those who are likely to miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Peacock from May 21.

The Voice Season 27 finale Since February 3, various contestants from different teams have faced off in blind auditions, battles, knockouts, playoffs, and live shows. Now, only five artists remain, each representing a different coach’s team.

Meet the season finalists Renzo (Team Legend): A science teacher from Philadelphia, Renzo—real name Dennis Lorenzo—is hoping to bring the trophy home for Team Legend.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam): Hailing from Washington state, Lucia brings a bilingual background and strong stage presence to the competition.

Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé): One of two finalists for Team Bublé, Jadyn follows in the footsteps of her father, a former Voice finalist.

Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea): Representing Team Kelsea, Jaelen built his music career performing across Kansas and draws inspiration from his grandfather.

Adam David (Team Bublé): The second Team Bublé finalist, Adam brings a powerful personal story, having overcome addiction and dedicating his music to recovery outreach. Who are the coaches? This season's panel includes returning favourites John Legend and Adam Levine, second-time coach Michael Bublé, and newcomer Kelsea Ballerini. Bublé stands out with two finalists still in the running.