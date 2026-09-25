The Vvaan force of the forest box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra film on Chhath puja inches towards ₹10 cr

The Vvaan force of the forest box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's latest outing, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, was released on Friday. The supernatural folklore thriller is set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja. The film has now crossed the collection projected by its advance bookings.

The Vvaan force of the forest box office collection day 1 On day 1, The Vvaan collected a net collection of ₹7.47 crore as per live data. The film is currently running across 5,855 shows in India with an average occupancy of 23.0%.

The film's total India gross collection is now at ₹8.81 crore.

The Sidharth Malhotra-starrer premiered with about 12.23% occupancy in theatres during the morning shows. It improved to 24% during the afternoon and peaked at 26% for the evening shows.

However, these are early estimates and are subject to change. The final figure will be out after the night shows.

The Vvaan force of the forest prediction The film is predicted to touch double digits by the night shows. As per its advance booking, the film is eyeing at least ₹10.10 crore on opening day, including blocked seats.

Vvan: Force of the Forrest opened with the highest number of shows in the Delhi NCR region with 692 shows on Friday. It is followed by Mumbai with 491 shows and Ahmedabad with 326 shows.

Among other key markets, Kolkata recorded 191 shows. While Pune held 186 shows, Surat was at 185.

In terms of occupancy, Mumbai leads among all major markets with 30.7%. Bengaluru at 26.3%, Lucknow at 26% and Pune at 25% are trailing behind due to a limited number of shows.

About The Vvaan force of the forest Besides Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, The Vvaan also features Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat.

It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest tells the story of an urban man who defies his ancestral village's forbidden forest. Unknowingly, he awakens a divine goddess, forcing him to confront powers beyond logic as he becomes the saviour who must protect his people from annihilation.

It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production.

Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.