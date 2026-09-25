The Vvaan force of the forest box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra film on Chhath puja inches towards ₹10 cr

The Vvaan force of the forest box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's latest outing, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, was released on Friday. The supernatural folklore thriller is set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja. The film has now crossed the collection projected by its advance bookings.

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The Vvaan force of the forest box office collection day 1 On day 1, The Vvaan collected a net collection of ₹7.47 crore as per live data. The film is currently running across 5,855 shows in India with an average occupancy of 23.0%.

The film's total India gross collection is now at ₹8.81 crore.

The Sidharth Malhotra-starrer premiered with about 12.23% occupancy in theatres during the morning shows. It improved to 24% during the afternoon and peaked at 26% for the evening shows.

However, these are early estimates and are subject to change. The final figure will be out after the night shows.

The Vvaan force of the forest prediction The film is predicted to touch double digits by the night shows. As per its advance booking, the film is eyeing at least ₹10.10 crore on opening day, including blocked seats.

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Vvan: Force of the Forrest opened with the highest number of shows in the Delhi NCR region with 692 shows on Friday. It is followed by Mumbai with 491 shows and Ahmedabad with 326 shows.

Among other key markets, Kolkata recorded 191 shows. While Pune held 186 shows, Surat was at 185.

In terms of occupancy, Mumbai leads among all major markets with 30.7%. Bengaluru at 26.3%, Lucknow at 26% and Pune at 25% are trailing behind due to a limited number of shows.

About The Vvaan force of the forest Besides Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, The Vvaan also features Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat.

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It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest tells the story of an urban man who defies his ancestral village's forbidden forest. Unknowingly, he awakens a divine goddess, forcing him to confront powers beyond logic as he becomes the saviour who must protect his people from annihilation.

It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production.

Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.

Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims, nor does it endorse them.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.