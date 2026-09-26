The Vvan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra film sees jump in Saturday collections, nears ₹18 cr milestone

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvan: Force of the Forrest recorded a rise in its India box office collections on Saturday, 26 September, with the film collecting ₹9.59 crore in live net earnings by 9:30 pm, according to Sacnilk.
The Day 2 figure takes the film’s India net collection to ₹17.59 crore so far. Its India gross collection stood at ₹20.92 crore at the same point, with final Day 2 figures still awaited. The film was running across 6,597 shows on Saturday.
On its opening day, The Vvan collected ₹8 crore net in India from 6,746 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded 26% occupancy on Friday, while the live occupancy figure for Saturday stood at 31% by 9:30 pm.
The second-day occupancy was 32.77% overall in the data provided by Sacnilk. Morning shows recorded 16.54% occupancy, while the afternoon figure rose to 38.38%. Evening shows registered 38.92%, with the night figure yet to be calculated.
Among major cities, Pune recorded the highest occupancy at 39.7% across 192 shows. The National Capital Region followed with 37.3% occupancy across 736 shows, while Mumbai recorded 33% across 502 shows. Kolkata registered 32% occupancy across 200 shows.
Ahmedabad had 19% occupancy across 329 shows, while Surat recorded 11% across 199 shows.
The film, which released in theatres on September 25, is a fantasy thriller centred on folklore, supernatural forces and a forbidden forest. It stars Malhotra and Bhatia in the lead, with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvan draws from folklore associated with the Maa Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar's Patna district. Reports about the temple say its local traditions and stories, including the belief surrounding the forest after sunset, helped inspire the film's premise.
The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari and is associated with Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. It was released in cinemas on 25 September.
With Saturday collections still live, the final Day 2 India net figure for Vvan: Force of the Forrest is expected to be reported later. The current ₹17.59 crore total therefore remains subject to revision once the day's final numbers are released.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.