The Vvan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra film sees jump in Saturday collections, nears ₹18 cr milestone

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvan: Force of the Forrest recorded a rise in its India box office collections on Saturday, 26 September, with the film collecting ₹9.59 crore in live net earnings by 9:30 pm, according to Sacnilk.
The Day 2 figure takes the film’s India net collection to ₹17.59 crore so far. Its India gross collection stood at ₹20.92 crore at the same point, with final Day 2 figures still awaited. The film was running across 6,597 shows on Saturday.
On its opening day, The Vvan collected ₹8 crore net in India from 6,746 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded 26% occupancy on Friday, while the live occupancy figure for Saturday stood at 31% by 9:30 pm.
The second-day occupancy was 32.77% overall in the data provided by Sacnilk. Morning shows recorded 16.54% occupancy, while the afternoon figure rose to 38.38%. Evening shows registered 38.92%, with the night figure yet to be calculated.
Among major cities, Pune recorded the highest occupancy at 39.7% across 192 shows. The National Capital Region followed with 37.3% occupancy across 736 shows, while Mumbai recorded 33% across 502 shows. Kolkata registered 32% occupancy across 200 shows.
Ahmedabad had 19% occupancy across 329 shows, while Surat recorded 11% across 199 shows.
The film, which released in theatres on September 25, is a fantasy thriller centred on folklore, supernatural forces and a forbidden forest. It stars Malhotra and Bhatia in the lead, with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvan draws from folklore associated with the Maa Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar's Patna district. Reports about the temple say its local traditions and stories, including the belief surrounding the forest after sunset, helped inspire the film's premise.
The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari and is associated with Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. It was released in cinemas on 25 September.
With Saturday collections still live, the final Day 2 India net figure for Vvan: Force of the Forrest is expected to be reported later. The current ₹17.59 crore total therefore remains subject to revision once the day's final numbers are released.