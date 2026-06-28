The Walking Dead franchise faces uncertain future as no new projects are confirmed for 2027

After more than a decade and a half of continuous programming, AMC's The Walking Dead universe could be facing its first major interruption, with no officially confirmed television projects currently scheduled for release in 2027.

The Walking Dead could end a 17-year run without new content in 2027 The prospect has fuelled speculation among viewers and industry observers about the long-term future of one of television's most successful genre franchises.

The concern comes despite a significant year ahead for the zombie drama universe. The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to return for its third season on 26 July, while The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will conclude with its fourth and final season later this year. Together, the two series will deliver 16 new episodes, following the output levels that characterised the franchise during the peak years of the classic series.

However, beyond those releases, AMC has yet to announce any additional Walking Dead productions for 2027. If no further projects are greenlit or released next year, it would mark the first time since the franchise's inception that a calendar year passes without new Walking Dead content.

The first series debuted in October 2010 and maintained an uninterrupted release cycle until its conclusion in 2022, even continuing production during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its spin-offs, including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and The Ones Who Live, have collectively extended that streak.

Questions have also emerged over the future of Dead City. While the show's third season has yet to premiere, industry speculation suggests it could be the final instalment, though AMC has not confirmed any decision on its future. A renewal announcement later this year could preserve the franchise's uninterrupted run into 2027.

Meanwhile, More Tales From the Walking Dead Universe, a short-form anthology spin-off announced in 2023, remains in development limbo. No casting details, production schedules or release windows have been publicly disclosed, leading to uncertainty over whether the project remains an active priority for AMC.

Despite the absence of confirmed projects, franchise chief content officer Scott M Gimple has continued to suggest that additional stories remain under consideration. Recent reports also indicate that a broader revival or crossover project involving legacy characters is in development, though no official announcement has been made.

Attention is now turning to this year's San Diego Comic-Con, where AMC has traditionally unveiled major developments relating to The Walking Dead universe. With Dead City returning in July and Daryl Dixon approaching its conclusion, industry observers believe the event could provide the clearest indication yet of whether the franchise will continue beyond 2026.