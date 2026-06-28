The Walking Dead franchise faces uncertain future as no new projects are confirmed for 2027

After more than a decade and a half of continuous programming, AMC's The Walking Dead universe could be facing its first major interruption, with no officially confirmed television projects currently scheduled for release in 2027.

The Walking Dead could end a 17-year run without new content in 2027 The prospect has fuelled speculation among viewers and industry observers about the long-term future of one of television's most successful genre franchises.

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The concern comes despite a significant year ahead for the zombie drama universe. The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to return for its third season on 26 July, while The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will conclude with its fourth and final season later this year. Together, the two series will deliver 16 new episodes, following the output levels that characterised the franchise during the peak years of the classic series.

However, beyond those releases, AMC has yet to announce any additional Walking Dead productions for 2027. If no further projects are greenlit or released next year, it would mark the first time since the franchise's inception that a calendar year passes without new Walking Dead content.

The first series debuted in October 2010 and maintained an uninterrupted release cycle until its conclusion in 2022, even continuing production during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its spin-offs, including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and The Ones Who Live, have collectively extended that streak.

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Questions have also emerged over the future of Dead City. While the show's third season has yet to premiere, industry speculation suggests it could be the final instalment, though AMC has not confirmed any decision on its future. A renewal announcement later this year could preserve the franchise's uninterrupted run into 2027.

Meanwhile, More Tales From the Walking Dead Universe, a short-form anthology spin-off announced in 2023, remains in development limbo. No casting details, production schedules or release windows have been publicly disclosed, leading to uncertainty over whether the project remains an active priority for AMC.

Despite the absence of confirmed projects, franchise chief content officer Scott M Gimple has continued to suggest that additional stories remain under consideration. Recent reports also indicate that a broader revival or crossover project involving legacy characters is in development, though no official announcement has been made.

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Attention is now turning to this year's San Diego Comic-Con, where AMC has traditionally unveiled major developments relating to The Walking Dead universe. With Dead City returning in July and Daryl Dixon approaching its conclusion, industry observers believe the event could provide the clearest indication yet of whether the franchise will continue beyond 2026.

For now, however, the future of The Walking Dead beyond next year remains officially unconfirmed.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.