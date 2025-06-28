The Waterfront Season 2 in the works? Everything we know about Netflix’s southern crime drama

The Waterfront may have only just premiered, but after rocketing to the top of Netflix’s global Top 10, fans are already desperate for more. Released on June 19, the eight-episode crime drama created by Kevin Williamson follows the Buckley family, a struggling fishing dynasty in North Carolina, who get caught up in a violent drug smuggling war, according to a People report.

In a bold season finale, the Buckleys took down dangerous smuggler Grady (Topher Grace), ending in a high-stakes yacht standoff and a dramatic kill-shot by Cane (Jake Weary).

Although Netflix has not yet confirmed a second season, Williamson earlier told The Hollywood Reporter that he originally pitched the series as a three-season arc, with potential to go even further. Williamson told THR that three seasons would be a solid number, but he could go up to five seasons if the show were successful.

What could Waterfront Season 2 be about? As per the People report, with Grady’s death being confirmed, Williamson hinted that Season 2 will be introducing a new primary antagonist: likely from the Parker family, who allied with the Buckleys in Season 1 but have more secrets to unravel.

Williamson reportedly explained that the Parker family will become Waterfront Season 2’s big conflict. He said there will be additional Parker family members, who will likely be equally as complicated as the Buckleys, adding that they could even be more dangerous than Grady.

Who would return in Waterfront Season 2? Even though no cast has been officially confirmed, Williamson expressed excitement about bringing back Jake Weary (Cane) and Rafael L Silva (Shawn), Harlan’s secret son.

Williamson further stated that getting to work with Rafael more would be incredible. He added that there’s a bond which can’t be broken.

Given that most of the Buckleys survived the finale, including Melissa Benoist’s Bree, who was shot and rescued, their stories could continue to unfold, the People report added.

How did Season 1 end? Grady, who had kidnapped Bree and her kid, Diller, was ambushed by Harlan and Cane. Cane ended up shooting Grady in the face during the showdown, then tossed him into the water. At the end of the season, the Buckleys were back together at Bree's hospital bed, so fingers crossed things will get better, even if there is still trouble ahead.

You can stream all eight episodes of The Waterfront Season 1 on Netflix.

FAQs Will there be a Season 2 of The Waterfront?

Netflix has not confirmed a renewal yet, but creator Kevin Williamson has pitched a three-season arc and is hopeful.

Is Grady dead?

Yes. Kevin Williamson confirmed that Grady was “definitely dead” after the Season 1 finale.

What will Season 2 focus on?

Season 2 could follow the Parker family as the new threat, with more Buckley family drama and a fresh villain at the center.