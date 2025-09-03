The Waterfront to The Residence: Shows cancelled by Netflix in 2025 after only one season

Netflix has slammed the brakes on four of its 2025 originals, canceling each after just a single season - including a high-profile Shondaland project that many expected to stick around. Despite strong viewership numbers and plenty of buzz online, these series did not get renewed. No official word from Netflix on why they were dropped, but budget issues, scheduling conflicts, and fierce streaming competition seem to be common threads.

Advertisement

Shows cancelled by Netflix in 2025 The Waterfront has been cancelled despite a promising debut. Launched in June, the drama followed the scandal-plagued Buckley family, a fictional political dynasty in North Carolina. Viewers latched on quickly - it hit No. 1 on Netflix’s global Top 10 and held a spot for five solid weeks.

But that was not enough. Deadline broke the news in August, with insiders saying showrunner Kevin Williamson told the cast personally about the cancellation. “While I’m sad the Buckleys won’t be back for Season 2, I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1,” Williamson wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. The cast included: Melissa Benoist, Holt McCallany, Jake Weary, Maria Bello, and more.

Netflix's Medical drama, Pluse, was cancelled even after the show racked up over 20 million views and 162 million hours watched after premiering in April, as per People.

Advertisement

Even with a stacked cast - Jessica Rothe, Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado - it could not survive. Some blame timing. HBO Max dropped The Pitt, another medical series, around the same time. Its finale landed the exact day Pulse hit Netflix.

Shondaland’s much-anticipated show, The Residence, did not survive either. The show had everything to make it a sure short success: it had Shonda Rhimes producing, Uzo Aduba leading a murder mystery set inside a hyper-detailed White House replica, and an all-star cast that included Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

The series launched in March, hit No. 2 globally, and racked up 177 million hours of watch time. But production costs reportedly ballooned - especially with a 20,800-square-foot set built to resemble the White House, down to the wallpaper. Deadline reported attempts were made to cut costs for future seasons, but it did not pan out.

Advertisement

Territory, a gritty Western set in Australia starring Anna Torv, Robert Taylor, and Sam Corlett, has also been cancelled by Netflix. The series dropped in October 2024 and grabbed 6.4 million views in its first four days. But six episodes later, Netflix canceled it. In a statement, Netflix’s local content director Que Minh Luu praised the team but confirmed no Season 2.

FAQs Why did Netflix cancel The Waterfront? Despite strong numbers, budget or internal strategy likely played a role — no official reason was given.

Did Pulse get good viewership before cancellation? Yes, it crossed 20 million views but still got cut after Season 1.

Was The Residence part of the Shondaland lineup? Yes, it was created by Shondaland and starred Uzo Aduba.

Advertisement

Is Netflix planning to revive any of these shows? As of now, no revivals have been confirmed.