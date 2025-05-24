The Wheel of Time cancelled after three seasons; fantasy series will not return for a fourth instalment

It’s the end of the road for The Wheel of Time. After months of speculation, it has now been officially confirmed that the fantasy series will not be returning for a fourth season.

The news was broken by Deadline in an exclusive report, marking the close of the high-budget adaptation after just three chapters.

Based on the best-selling novels by Robert Jordan, the series debuted to much fanfare with Rosamund Pike leading the cast as Moiraine, a mysterious and powerful member of the all-female organisation Aes Sedai.

The show followed Moiraine as she embarked on a dangerous, globe-spanning journey with five young companions, one of whom is destined to either save the world or destroy it — the Dragon Reborn.

That figure is revealed to be Rand al’Thor, played by Josha Stradowski, whose struggle between light and darkness becomes the central theme of the second and third seasons. Throughout the series, Moiraine and Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden) work to guide Rand and protect him from the dark forces pulling at his destiny.

More about the cast The ensemble cast also featured Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Natasha O’Keeffe, Ayoola Smart, Kae Alexander and Sophie Okonedo, each bringing various corners of the sprawling fantasy world to life.

While fans are disappointed that The Wheel of Time won’t continue, the series leaves behind a loyal fanbase and three visually rich seasons that brought Jordan’s epic universe to the screen.