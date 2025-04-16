The White Lotus actor Aimee Lou Wood opens up about SNL impersonation: ‘Mean, unfunny’

The latest Saturday Night Live episode was “mean and unfunny,” said The White Lotus actor Aimee Lou Wood. The SNL episode poked fun at her buck teeth and her character in the HBO series – Chelsea.

In her Instagram story, the 31-year-old actor slammed the SNL episode in which SNL star Sarah Sherman parodied her with a prosthetic.

Aimee, also known for starring in the Netflix show Sex Education, later revealed on Instagram that she had received an apology from the show, “But whilst in honest mood - I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo.”

The episode, which was released on April 12, made fun of Wood’s character from The White Lotus series and included jokes about her teeth.

The actor said she normally does not mind jokes at her expense, but what transpired on the show in the name of comedy was different.

“I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the p*** out off when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have a big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature, I understand that’s what SNL is.”

“But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on... Okay end of... Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

She also criticised Sherman's impression of her British accent.

“At least get the accent right seriously, I respect accuracy even if it’s mean,” she said.

Meanwhile, TMZ shared pictures of Amiee crying on a busy London street and alleged that she was “an emotional wreck in public” due to the SNL parody.

The publication had pictured Amiee with her Film Club co-writer Ralph Davis, calling him her “shoulder to cry and lean on”.

However, in an Instagram story, Amiee shared that she wasn't crying “about anything that the papers made out” she was crying about. She said it was “something completely unrelated.”

Aimee Lou Wood IG story

TMZ, in its sarcastic article about Amiee, also took a dig at the actor's teeth.