The White Lotus Season 3 finale: Internet disappointed by ’terrible, unnecessary’ ending

The White Lotus wrapped up its Season 3 and social media is buzzing with first reviews from fans and critics. The show, set on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, continued its tradition of unexpected ending this time as well. The dark comedy series is created, written, and directed by Mike White.

The White Lotus S3 ending review Reacting to the third season's finale episode of 90 minutes, viewers were seemingly not happy with the ending. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, someone wrote, “White lotus season 3 review 8/10 I really enjoyed certain storylines and character relations I thought the ending was a bit predictable tho #WhiteLotus #whitelotusseason3.”

“Well, the ending of White Lotus was terrible,” added another. One more posted for the maker of the show and wrote, “Mike White you have seriously upset me with that white lotus ending. UNNECESSARY.”

Someone else also wrote, “Another banger of a season! A bit slower but still brilliant. On the last episode, I was personally expecting a bit more, due to the longer running time, but still enjoyed it a lot. A proper White Lotus ending for a proper White Lotus Season.”

However, a fan also backed the show. The person said: “White Lotus ending is perfect. Perfect perfect perfect. Above all, Mike White really gets it: the human flaws, the beauty of imperfection, the humour in tragedy. How we cry “THAT’S UNFAIR!”, but all is fair in the eyes of karma. All is fair in love and war, in death and romance.”

See posts here:

The White Lotus S2 starred Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Natasha Rothwell, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravicius, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Blackpink member Lisa.

Critics review The White Lotus Season 3 Going by the critic reviews, Adam White called the finale 'a violent end to a bad season' in his article for The Independent. Erik Kain for Forbes reviewed the finale episode as ‘a crushing disappointment.’ Richard Lawson for Vanity Fair wrote 'this was a sadder, more contemplative season, and I wish White had leaned into that even further, to give us something sweeping and declarative about the state of humanity today.'

The White Lotus Season 4 The White Lotus will be back with a fresh season. Previously, Variety confirmed that The White Lotus Season 4 will have a new location. Reportedly, it can be Europe. While makers have not yet announced anything, the previous three seasons were set in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand in order.

On the other hand, Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama, told Deadline, “I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe. Some countries on the map that we talked about, but nothing to report on until they actually go location scouting.”