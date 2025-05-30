The Wire actor Tray Chaney’s son critically injured after being thrown '300 feet into woods' in Locust Grove tornado

Actor Tray Chaney, best known for his roles in ‘The Wire’ and ‘Saints and Sinners’, has revealed that his son, Malachi Chaney, was badly injured during the powerful tornado that struck Locust Grove on Thursday afternoon.

Actor Tray Chaney's son injured The tornado hit the Laurel Creek subdivision at around 3:30 p.m. on May 29, leaving behind a path of destruction. According to Chaney, his son was “thrown 300 feet” by the storm’s force and was found unconscious. Malachi is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU), fighting for his life.

Tray Chaney described what transpired in the following Instagram post.

Chaney shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, where he posted a video describing the terrifying experience his family is going through. “He was unconscious when they found him,” the actor said. “Right now, he is fighting for his life in ICU.”

Chaney wrote in the caption, “From me and my family My Wife & Son watching our house be built from the ground up to watching a tornado come through today at 3pm and tear it down! From watching the smiles on my son face today to now going to go visit him in ICU. From watching my wife pull up from work to our house being gone…no words.”

Watch the video here:

About the tornado Local officials confirmed the tornado damaged at least 13 homes and completely destroyed two. Drivers on Interstate 75 captured shocking footage of the tornado as it crossed the highway, with winds intensifying rapidly.

Henry County Police Deputy Chief Jason Bolton told FOX 5 Atlanta that the tornado came with little warning. “The first call came in around 3:32 p.m., and that was right about the same time that we received warning from the National Weather Center,” he said.

Residents described terrifying scenes as the tornado touched down. “I looked outside my sliding door, I saw rotation and things flying,” said Courtney Bucio, who lives in the area. “I covered my hands, knees, and started praying.”

Emergency crews and weather authorities are continuing to assess the damage. The community remains in shock as many families deal with loss, injuries, and damage to their homes.