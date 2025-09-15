The Witcher Season 4: Liam Hemsworth vs Henry Cavill heats up on social media; fans say, 'Put down Daddy's swords…'

The Witcher is returning on Netflix with Season 4, set to release on October 30. All episodes will be available on the same day. The new season continues the fantasy saga but also brings big changes in its cast and storytelling style.

Advertisement

The web series has been one of Netflix’s most popular fantasy dramas since its debut in 2019. It is known for its mix of magic, monsters, politics and strong characters.

Also Read | The Witcher Season 4 OTT release date: Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill

Seasons 1 to 3 starred Henry Cavill, best known as Superman, in the role of Geralt of Rivia. For Season 4, however, Cavill has been replaced by actor Liam Hemsworth.

Both The Witcher and Henry Cavill have a massive fan following. They have been raising their voices on social media.

“No, thank you,” exclaimed one fan on social media as Hemsworth was featured on the official teaser of The Witcher Season 4.

Another user wrote, “Looks like an SNL skit.”

“He just... sounds like his brother (Chris) and it's taking me out. It sucks that they had a great actor that KNEW the material and the writers were like nope f*ck that,” commented another user.

Advertisement

Another fan reacted, “That's no Cavill! What have they done?”

“It feels...off,” came another reaction.

“It looks like Liam Hemsworth in a very realistic Halloween costume of Geralt. It’s not… Geralt,” came from another.

“It feels like an unskippable phone game ad,” came another reactions.

Another fan remarked, “They did a good job of trying to hide his face though! I don't like change, and cavill was so very good.”

Also Read | Netflix announces ‘Kurukshetra’, its debut Indian mythological animated series

“Look. I can wave off the looks, and the action. seems at least "okay". But, Liam is lacking the "gravitas" Henry gave to the character. The Presence,” one fan posted.

“Damn, it does look like a parody,” another posted.

“Put down Daddy's swords before you hurt yourself, Liam,” quipped another.

Advertisement

The Witcher Season 4 official teaser However, after Netflix had dropped the official teaser of The Witcher Season 4 on September 14, it got more than a million views in 24 hours. At the same time, the teaser received 21,000 likes.