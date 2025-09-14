The Witcher Season 4 OTT release date confirmed: Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill; fans say, ‘Blame Netflix’

The Witcher will return on Netflix with Season 4. The new season will carry forward the saga while also bringing major changes in its cast and style of storytelling.

Advertisement

Since its debut in 2019, the show has become one of Netflix’s biggest fantasy dramas. The web series is admired for its mix of magic, monsters, politics and strong characters.

Seasons 1 to 3 explored the lives of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. “Superman” Henry Cavill’s performance as Geralt was widely praised.

Cavill first played Superman in Man of Steel (2013), directed by Zack Snyder. His role as Clark Kent/Kal-El began the DC Extended Universe. He returned in Batman v Superman (2016), Justice League (2017), Black Adam (2022) and The Flash (2023).

Henry Cavill has been replaced by David Corenswet to play the iconic character. Corenswet played the lead in Superman (2025).

Advertisement

Now, Cavill has been replaced in The Witcher as well. In Season 4, Liam Hemsworth replaces Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Hemsworth adds his own charm and style while keeping the character’s rugged spirit. According to Netflix, the show’s tone remains the same.

Liam Hemsworth has never played a superhero in big Marvel or DC films. His brother, Chris Hemsworth, is famous as Thor. Interestingly, Liam was once considered for Thor in 2011 though Chris finally got the role.

Liam is best known as Gale in The Hunger Games and for action roles like Independence Day: Resurgence.

The Witcher Season 4: Expected plotline The Witcher Season 4 will continue straight after the finale of Season 3. The story will highlight Ciri’s growing powers and destiny and Geralt’s protective but complex bond with her.

Advertisement

It will also highlight Yennefer’s struggle for control and survival. The political tension between Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms will remain a key part of the plot. The season is also expected to explore Ciri’s bloodline.

The Witcher: Season 4 Netflix released the official teaser of The Witcher: Season 4 on September 14. Many fans expressed concern about the change of cast.

Advertisement

“Remember guys: don't blame Liam, blame the Producers,” posted one of them.

“Liam doesn’t look bad. I'm worried for the acting, the writing and direction,” wrote another.

Another fan commented, “Liam looks a lot like his brother here... my first thought was, "Thor visits the Continent!" I'll give Liam a chance, but Henry Cavill was perfect for the part.”

“Liam is a good man. To be honest, he looked amazing in this part. I hope this doesn't make him hateful. Henry's departure was not Liam's responsibility. Just give this guy a chance, please,” came from another.

“Don’t blame Liam, blame Netflix!!!” posted another.

The Witcher Season 4 OTT release date In the official teaser, Netflix confirmed The Witcher Season 4 OTT release date. The new season of the web series will premiere on October 30. All episodes will drop at the same time.