‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ trailer drops: Keira Knightley boards chilling Netflix thriller set on a luxury cruise

‘The Woman in Cabin 10’, a psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware's 2016 novel, stars Keira Knightley as travel journalist Laura Blacklock. The film, directed by Simon Stone, explores themes of trauma and perception, releasing in cinemas on October 10, 2025.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published26 Aug 2025, 09:38 PM IST
Kiera Knightley as Laura Blacklock in 'The Woman in Cabin 10'.
‘The Woman in Cabin 10’, a psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling 2016 novel, is set to hit cinemas on 10 October 2025. The film is directed by Simon Stone and written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

The trailer of ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ is out

The story follows Laura "Lo" Blacklock, a travel journalist played by Keira Knightley, who boards the maiden voyage of a luxury cruise ship.

What begins as a dream assignment quickly turns tense when she believes she sees someone being thrown overboard.

However, all passengers and crew are accounted for — leaving her uncertain whether a crime has taken place or if her mind is playing tricks on her.

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Guy Pearce as ship owner Richard Bullmer, along with David Ajala, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey, Daniel Ings, and Hannah Waddingham.

More about the book

The film is based on the book of the same name by British author Ruth Ware, first published in 2016. The story centres on Laura ‘Lo’ Blacklock, a travel journalist who is given the chance to cover the maiden voyage of a small, luxury cruise ship through the Norwegian fjords.

The novel explores themes of trauma, gaslighting, and the fine line between perception and reality. Known for its tense atmosphere and tightly woven plot, ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ became a bestseller and established Ware as a prominent voice in modern crime and suspense fiction.

