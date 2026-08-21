The world sees me as a traitor: Rhea Chakraborty calls herself the most trolled person in the country

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently seen in the second season of 'The Traitors', opened up about her past and why she did not want to take on the role of a 'traitor' on the reality show.

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In the fifth episode of the popular show, Shweta Tiwari asked Rhea to explain why she was not the traitor. Rhea said she did not want to take on a role that could remind people of the difficult phase in her personal life.

"I don't want to be the traitor. The reason is that the world already sees me as a traitor. Do you understand? It is coming from my personal life journey. So I don't want to come on a show and willingly murder here. This will be very bad for me. People will make dirty memes out of it," she said.

Rhea went on to speak about the "trolling" and public attention she has faced over the years. She said she does not want to follow the crowd and believes she can influence people on the show.

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"I am the most trolled person in the country. You all know what that means? I am not the traitor, all of you are making a big mistake. This is a distraction from the one who is a traitor. One thing about me is that I don't go with the herd and I am not easily influenced. But my personality is such that I can influence people," she added.

Rhea survived the episode, while Parul Gulati was eventually evicted from the show. The traitors still in the game are Krystle D'Souza and Shahneel Gill. Harman Singha, who was also a traitor, was caught in the third episode.

Earlier, host Karan Johar had asked Rhea whether she would prefer to be an innocent or a traitor on the show. Rhea said she wanted to be an innocent, referring to the long period when she remained under suspicion following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

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"I want to be an innocent. Iss saal hi actually mujhe clean chit mila hain, iss saal hi logo ko pata chala hai ki mai innocent hoon. Bohot der tak shaq mein rahi hoon toh woh itna pasand nahi hai ab mujhe. Kaafi saal kar liya hai maine (I have got the clean chit this year itself. People have realised that I am an innocent. I have been under the doubt for a long time, and I don't like that feeling. I have been there for years)," she had said.

Rhea had faced intense media attention after Rajput's death in June 2020. The actor and her brother were later arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case.

The CBI later submitted a closure report in the case related to Rajput's death. Rhea has since returned to work and is now part of the second season of 'The Traitors'. (ANI)

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