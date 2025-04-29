Theatrical releases this week: Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii and more

Several Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies are releasing in theatres this week on May 1. The genres range from drama to action to horror, with big stars like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Suriya and Nani offering their charisma on the silver screen. Check it out:

Bollywood releases Raid 2

Plot: Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 Raid, follows the return of determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who has now conducted 74 raids and has been transferred for the same amount of time as he continues to fight corruption.

Like the previous film, the sequel is also based on the income tax raid, but this time, it is different. Promising a thrilling ride where the stakes are even higher than in the first instalment, Raid 2 sees Patnaik clash with a powerful political personality, Dadabhai.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial

Genre: Crime thriller

⁠The Bhootnii

Plot: The Bhootnii revolves around a mischievous spirit that awakens every Valentine's Day, desperate to find true love. When a lonely college student unknowingly disturbs the spirit, the campus descends into a series of spooky yet comedic events. As the haunting intensifies, a quirky ghost hunter is called to tackle the spirit’s antics.

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan

Genre: Horror comedy

Hollywood releases: Thunderbolts

Plot: Marvel's Thunderbolts is based on a team of antiheroes and former villains, assembled by the government to take on high-risk missions that traditional superheroes can't handle. With clashing personalities and questionable morals, the group must find a way to work together — or risk tearing each other apart. As secrets surface and loyalties are tested, the Thunderbolts face enemies both outside and within their own ranks.

Cast: Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy

The Legend Of Ochi

Plot: The Legend of Ochi follows a young girl who embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with her lost family. Along the way, she bonds with mysterious creatures, the Ochi, who guide and protect her across a breathtaking, dangerous landscape. Her courage and determination are tested as she faces mythical beasts and uncovers ancient secrets.

Cast: Helena Zengel,Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, Finn Wolfhard

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

South India's big releases Retro

Plot: The storyline revolves around a violent young man who left his life as a gangster after making this promise to the love of his life. Fans will get to explore Suriya's commitment to change amid trouble from his enemies.

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar

Genre: Romantic, Action

Original language: Tamil

HIT - The Third Case

Plot: In HIT – The Third Case, Arjun Sarkaar, a top Homicide Intervention Team officer from Visakhapatnam, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders. As he pursues a group of elusive killers, he confronts his inner demons while racing against time to stop a cunning killer.

Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi

Genre: Crime thriller

Original Language: Telugu