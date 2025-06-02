Theatrical releases this week: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, Tom Hanks' The Phoenician Scheme and more

Several Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies are releasing in theatres this week on June 6. The genres range from drama to action to horror, with big stars like Akshay Kumar, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hanks and more, offering their charisma on the silver screen. Check it out:

Bollywood releases Housefull 5

Plot: A billionaire is marking his 100th birthday on a luxurious yacht with a star-studded party and decides to give his inheritance to his ‘Jolly’. Then, confusion starts as three Jollys claim to be the real heirs of the property: Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar).

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh

Genre: Comedy

Hollywood releases The Life of Chuck

Plot: The film is based on a short story by Stephen King, part of his 2020 collection If It Bleeds.

The Life of Chuck follows the story of Charles “Chuck” Krantz told in reverse, beginning with his death as the world mysteriously collapses. As the narrative moves backwards, we see moments from Chuck’s middle age and childhood, revealing how his personal life may be intertwined with the fabric of reality itself.

Through surreal and emotional vignettes, the story explores themes of mortality, memory, and the beauty of ordinary life, ultimately celebrating a man whose quiet existence had cosmic significance.

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak

Genre: Science fiction drama

The Phoenician Scheme

Plot: The Phoenician Scheme is a spy thriller that follows covert agents entangled in a high-stakes operation involving a mysterious global conspiracy. As tensions rise across international borders, the agents uncover a sinister plot tied to ancient secrets and modern geopolitical agendas.

With time running out, they must navigate betrayal, decode cryptic clues, and prevent a catastrophic event that could destabilise the world order. The film blends espionage, history, and action in a race against time.

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston

Genre: Black comedy

Malayalam releases Written & Directed by God

Police Day Telugu releases Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru

Badmashulu

Lopaliki Ra Chepta Tamil releases ⁠Madras Matinee

Chennai City Gangsters

