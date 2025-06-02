Subscribe

Theatrical releases this week: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, Tom Hanks' The Phoenician Scheme and more

This week, audiences can enjoy new releases across Bollywood and Hollywood, including a sci-fi drama based on Stephen King, a comedy about a billionaire's heirs, and a spy thriller involving a global conspiracy. 

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Jun 2025, 10:56 AM IST
Advertisement
Housefull 5
Housefull 5

Several Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies are releasing in theatres this week on June 6. The genres range from drama to action to horror, with big stars like Akshay Kumar, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hanks and more, offering their charisma on the silver screen. Check it out:

Advertisement

Bollywood releases

Housefull 5

Plot: A billionaire is marking his 100th birthday on a luxurious yacht with a star-studded party and decides to give his inheritance to his ‘Jolly’. Then, confusion starts as three Jollys claim to be the real heirs of the property: Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar).

Advertisement

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh

Genre: Comedy

Also Read | Jaat OTT release date: When and where to watch Sunny Deol's movie online

Hollywood releases

The Life of Chuck

Plot: The film is based on a short story by Stephen King, part of his 2020 collection If It Bleeds.

Advertisement

The Life of Chuck follows the story of Charles “Chuck” Krantz told in reverse, beginning with his death as the world mysteriously collapses. As the narrative moves backwards, we see moments from Chuck’s middle age and childhood, revealing how his personal life may be intertwined with the fabric of reality itself.

Through surreal and emotional vignettes, the story explores themes of mortality, memory, and the beauty of ordinary life, ultimately celebrating a man whose quiet existence had cosmic significance.

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak

Genre: Science fiction drama

The Phoenician Scheme

Advertisement

Plot: The Phoenician Scheme is a spy thriller that follows covert agents entangled in a high-stakes operation involving a mysterious global conspiracy. As tensions rise across international borders, the agents uncover a sinister plot tied to ancient secrets and modern geopolitical agendas.

With time running out, they must navigate betrayal, decode cryptic clues, and prevent a catastrophic event that could destabilise the world order. The film blends espionage, history, and action in a race against time.

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston

Genre: Black comedy

Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release date: How to FINALLY watch Rajkummar's movie online

Malayalam releases

  • Written & Directed by God
  • Police Day

Telugu releases

  • Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru
  • Badmashulu
  • Lopaliki Ra Chepta

Tamil releases

  • ⁠Madras Matinee
  • Chennai City Gangsters

Advertisement
Also Read | OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch

Kannada releases

  • Sanju Weds Geetha 2
  • College Kalavida
  • Maadeva
  • School Ramayana
  • Sees Kaddi

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentTheatrical releases this week: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, Tom Hanks' The Phoenician Scheme and more
Read Next Story