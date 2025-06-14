Theatrical releases this week: Ballerina, Sitaare Zameen Par, Kuberaa- check out release dates, cast, plot and more

The weekend is here, which means a brand-new week and a fresh lineup of entertainment are just around the corner for you. Whether you're planning a visit to the theatres this weekend or in the days to come, here's an exciting slate of films that is ready to keep your eyes glued to the big screen.

From Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par to Ana de Armas’ action-packed John Wick spin-off Ballerina, a variety of releases will hit cinemas between June 14 and June 20.

Ballerina - From the World of John Wick Plot: Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and Chapter 4 (2023), Ballerina follows the story of Eve Macarro, a ballerina who begins to train in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. She takes on killers as she seeks revenge for her father's death.

Cast: Ana de Armas, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves.

Genre: Action thriller

Language: English

Release date in India: 13 June

How to Train Your Dragon Plot: The live-action remake of the 2010 animated film with the same name, How to Train Your Dragon tells the story of a Viking boy, Hiccup who befriends a dragon named Toothless, however, when an ancient threat against humans and nature surfaces, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key towards restoring peace.

Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, Nick Frost, Gerard Butler

Genre: Fantasy adventure film

Language: English

Release date in India: 13 June

Materialists Plot: In a love triangle set against the backdrop of New York City, Materialists follows the story a girl who thrives as a matchmaker. However, it's her own personal life that she struggles with as she is torn between her perfect match and her imperfect ex.

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal,

Genre: Romance comedy

Language: English

Release date in India: 13 June

Sitaare Zameen Par Plot: Said to be a remake of the Spanish film Campeones, the film is based on the story of a basketball coach who serves community service by training Neurodivergent adults after a DUI case.

Cast: Amir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali

Genre: Comedy drama

Language: Hindi

Release date in India: 20 June

Kuberaa Plot: A beggar experiences a drastic transformation, delving into themes of greed, ambition, and the moral conflicts that challenge everyone, setting them on a path toward redemption.

Cast: Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil

Genre: Action drama

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi