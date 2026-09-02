Theatrical releases this week, September 4–10: Mirzapur: The Movie, Onslaught, Jeevan Bheema Con & more

Moviegoers are in for an adrenaline-fueled week at the cinemas as PVR INOX lines up a diverse roster of big-screen spectacles from September 4 to 10.
Leading the marquee is Mirzapur: The Movie, bringing the gritty crime juggernaut to 70mm, complemented by Adam Wingard's sci-fi thriller Onslaught, regional heavyweights, and Enid Blyton’s timeless fantasy adventures.
“Audiences today are looking for a variety of stories and experiences, and the upcoming slate has something for everyone,” said Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist Innovation, Film Marketing & Digital Programming at PVR INOX Ltd. “From the world of Mirzapur and the action of Onslaught and How to Rob a Bank to the fantasy adventure of The Magic Faraway Tree, we are excited to bring these films to audiences across the country and see them come alive on the big screen.”
Plot: One of India's most successful streaming franchises arrives on the big screen with an untold origin chapter directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Exploring the early rivalries and power dynamics of Uttar Pradesh's lawless heartland, the film brings back the fan-favourite franchise's gritty universe to the big screen on a larger scale.
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, and Abhishek Banerjee.
Language: Hindi, Telugu
Release date: September 4
Plot: Directed by Adam Wingard, this action-horror follows an Army sniper who unleashes hell to protect her young daughter after a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers escapes into the desert.
Cast: Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens
Language: English
Release date: September 4
Plot: Helmed by the director of RDX, this high-octane entertainer chronicles a fearless gambler who trusts luck over life until sudden turns thrust him into high-stakes chaos.
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt, Kathir
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi
Release date: September 3
Plot: A debt-ridden couple, Jeevan and Yojana, finds a stranger who looks exactly like one of them and comes up with a dangerous plan to fake Jeevan’s death and claim a massive life insurance payout using Bheema’s body.
But when they discover Bheema’s deep connection to diamond smuggling and dangerous underground criminals, their seemingly perfect scam spirals into pure chaos.
Cast: Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Pooja Chopra, Madhu Anand Chandhock, Atul Parchure, Jaywant Wadkar, Dimple Srivastava
Language: Hindi
Release date: September 4
Plot: An adaptation of Enid Blyton’s classic children's story, following children who discover a magical tree stretching into the clouds that links to fantastical, adventurous realms.
Cast: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan
Language: English
Release date: September 4
Plot: Directed by Shripad Warkhedkar, this mythological adventure features young devotees Jagan and Balram confronting dark forces under the guidance of Lord Jagannath
Cast: Voice talent includes Prachi Save Saathi, Sonal Kaushal, and Adityaraj Sharma
Language: Odia, Hindi, Telugu
Release date: September 4
Additional titles listed for release during the week (September 4-10) include:
PVR INOX highlighted value-driven cinema ticket programs for the season: