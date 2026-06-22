The final week of June is shaping up to be a busy one for cinemas, with several high-profile releases arriving across multiple languages and genres. From Akshay Kumar's long-awaited comedy franchise return to DC Studios' latest superhero film, audiences will have plenty to choose from when the new releases hit theatres on 25 June and 26 June.
Here is a look at the major theatrical releases scheduled for this week:
One of the biggest releases of the week, Welcome to the Jungle marks the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise following the 2007 original and 2015's Welcome Back. Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Neeraj Vora, the action-adventure comedy features a large ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal. The film is scheduled for release on 26 June.
DC Studios expands its new cinematic universe with Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. The film follows the iconic superhero on a revenge-driven journey across the galaxy. The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet and Jason Momoa. Produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the film forms part of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and arrives in cinemas on 26 June.
Tamil audiences can look forward to Con City, a comedy-crime film directed by Harish Durairaj. Starring Arjun Das, Anna Ben and Yogi Babu, the film centres on a struggling middle-class family whose fortunes change when a receipt printer mysteriously begins dispensing cash. Set during the pre-demonetisation era, the story blends comedy, fantasy and crime against the backdrop of an electricity board office. The film releases on 26 June.
Directed by M. Padmakumar, Uyir is a crime mystery thriller starring Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher. The story follows a probationary police officer investigating a body discovered in a well, leading to a wider mystery involving a series of disappearances. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 June.
Period crime drama Balaramana Dinagalu arrives in cinemas on June 26. Directed by K. M. Chaitanya, the film stars Vinod Prabhakar as Balarama, an ordinary man who rises through Bengaluru's underworld during the 1980s. The supporting cast includes Priya Anand, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Ramesh Indira and Vinay Gowdaa.
Releasing a day earlier on June 25, Ananthan Kaadu is a bilingual political action thriller directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy. Arya leads the cast alongside Regina Cassandra and Indrans. The film is expected to blend political themes with action-driven storytelling.
Directed by Thenpathiyan, Angikaaram combines action, sports, and drama. The film stars Kotapadi J. Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey and Mansoor Ali Khan, with music composed by Ghibran. It is scheduled to release on 26 June.
Rounding out the week's releases is Heartin, a romantic comedy directed by Kishore Kumar. The film stars Sananth, Madonna Sebastian and Emaya T, with music by Rajesh Murugesan. It is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 June.
With releases spanning comedy, action, crime, mystery, romance and superhero genres, the coming week offers one of the most diverse theatrical line-ups of the month across Indian and international cinema.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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