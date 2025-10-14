Theatrical releases this week: The Black Phone 2, Dude, Bison and more to light up Diwali 2025

With Diwali 2025 inching close, a fresh lineup of release across multiple languages are all set to hit the big screen. If you are planning to visit the theatres with your friends, family or loved ones, get ready because these new releases are all set to keep you entertained during the festive season.

The Black Phone 2

Plot: "Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of The Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again," read the excerpt about the film.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Demián Bichir

Genre: Supernatural-horror film

Release date: 17 October

Dude

Plot: Tamil film Dude revolves around the story of Agan and Kural, who grew up to become inseparable. Later, their strong bond between them turns chaotic when one falls in love.

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R.Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam

Genre: Romantic Action/Comedy

Release date: 17 October

Bison

Plot: The Tamil language film is set in rural India during the 1990s as it focuses on a young man's journey through the world of kabaddi.

Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhan, Anurag Arora

Genre: Sports and crime drama

Release date: 17 October

Diesel

Plot: Exploring the dangerous world of fuel smuggling, Diesel is based on "diesel mafia" and the black-market fuel trade amid political corruption.

Cast: Harish Kalyan, Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai

Genre: Action thriller

Release date: 17 October

Sharthopor

Plot: Touted to be a journey of two hearts bound by blood, the Bengali film focuses on two siblings whose close bond is tested when one of them decides to sell their ancestral home after their parents' death.

Cast: Ranjit Mallick, Koel Mallick, Koushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Indrajit Chakravarty,

Genre: Family drama

Release date: 21 October

The Pet Detective

Plot: The Pet Detective follows a quirky pet detective and his ladylove who find themselves unexpectedly tangled in a series of high-stakes situations involving criminals, chaos, and comedy.

Cast: Sharafudheen, Anupama Parameshwaran

Genre: Crime comedy